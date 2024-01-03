Save Indigenous History: An Activity Book for Children (FREE DOWNLOAD)

Details By Archaeology Southwest January 03, 2024

We are excited to announce the release of Save Indigenous History: An Activity Book for Children. This free 30 page book is full of activities, coloring pages, and educational material that teach kids about respectful visitation of archaeological sites.

Save Indigenous History features original art from five Indigenous artists and teaches kids in grades 3–6 about archaeology and how to visit cultural sites with respect.

Embark on a Journey: Filled with engaging activities, fascinating stories, and interactive challenges, it's the perfect way for children to learn about archaeology and the cultural heritage of Indigenous communities.

Ignite Creativity: Through coloring pages, puzzles, and hands-on activities, children can express their creativity while learning about the unique tools, artifacts, and traditions that have shaped Indigenous cultures for generations.

Foster Respect and Understanding: By introducing young minds to the rich tapestry of Indigenous archaeology and cultural heritage, we aim to cultivate respect and a sense of stewardship.

Meet the artists!

Xenia Berejnoi (Yaqui Yoeme and Mixtec) @xenia.sage

Natalya Nez (Diné) @pacotacorox

Angelo Cortez (Chicano and Akimel O’odham) @angelocortez_art

Derrick Gonzales (Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui) @leoceo_

Kayla Shaggy (Diné and Anishinaabe) https://www.kaylashaggy.gallery/

Let's empower kids with knowledge, compassion, and a deep appreciation for archaeology. Together, we can inspire the next generation to Save Indigenous History!

SaveHistory.org supports the movement to end looting and vandalism of cultural sites and protect Native American history throughout Indian Country. The Save History team responds to violations of the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, helps prevent looting and vandalism through education and site monitoring, and works with Tribes and their historic preservation offices to remediate the impacts of archaeological resource crimes.