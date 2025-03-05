Rx Destroyer Partners with Native News Online and Tribal Business News to Promote Safe Drug Disposal and Opioid Prevention Across Native Country

Details By Rx Destroyer March 03, 2025

CEO & Founder Milt Dallas, Oneida Nation of Wisconsin Member, Leads the Charge in Helping Native American Reservations from the Devastating Effects of Opioids

East Troy, Wis., February 27, 2025 – Rx Destroyer, the leading drug disposal experts, have partnered with Native News Online and Tribal Business News, the premier and trusted news source for Indian Country. The partnership aims to address the growing need for safe and environmentally responsible drug disposal to sovereign nations.

The opioid epidemic continues to impact Natives more than any demographic. In fact, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Natives are two times as likely to die from a drug overdose than any other race; furthermore, due to the opioid epidemic, some tribes’ death rates are considered at extinction levels. This partnership will highlight resources and partnerships to give communities and families access to drug disposal products and culturally relevant education to create a sustainable change that will protect generations to come.

“The behavior of stockpiling opioids and prescription medications in our medicine cabinets for ’a rainy day’ must change before it ends us,” said Milton Dallas, CEO and Co-Founder of Rx Destroyer. “The effects of drug abuse and misuse are real. Just look around at your neighborhoods, family, and friends. Our inherent responsibility to the Seven Generations Principle has never been more clear and vital to our health and survival. I know that this partnership is the first step to creating awareness to initiate change among our people.”

Through this initiative, Rx Destroyer, Native News Online, and Tribal Business News will deliver educational content, Tribal success stories, and culturally relevant community-based resources to support the efforts of opioid overdose reduction and prevention practices. With a readership that includes tribal leaders, healthcare providers, behavioral health professionals, environmentalists, and community advocates, Native News and Tribal Business News serves as the trusted provided of public health and safety information.

“We are excited to partner with Rx Destroyer in the fight against opioid and prescription abuse in Indian Country. We are losing way too many members of our tribal communities. Rx Destroyer provides a means to substantially reduce these losses,” Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online and Tribal News Online said. “We are completely aligned with the Seven Generations principle embraced by Rx Destroyer.”

To find out more about Rx Destroyer, please visit htts://www.rxdestroyer.com

About Rx Destroyer

Rx Destroyer provides ready-to-use eco-friendly drug destruction solutions able to neutralize all forms of medications, including pills, capsules, patches, powders, and liquids. We are especially proud to have 3rd party DEA-certified lab data showing fast destruction of OxyContin, Oxycodone, Methamphetamines, Marijuana, Fentanyl, Propofol, and more. Rx Destroyer deactivates medicine in the bottle protecting against drug diversion, misuse, abuse, pollution, and health facility compliance risk.

At Rx Destroyer we believe that every household should have access to some form of drug disposal and prevention solutions. Whether that is our new 4oz pouch or 4oz bottle container kept in a medicine cabinet to use throughout the year or a five-gallon container for Police, Fire, EMT, Mental Health Facilities, and Pharmacy. Rx Destroyer makes drug take-back-day EVERYDAY in the privacy and convenience of your home.

To learn more, visit https://www.rxdestroyer.com.

About Native News Online

Native News Online delivers important daily news that affects the lives of Native Americans nationwide. Founded in 2011, Native News Online reaches millions of Native and non-Native readers annually including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians and others interested in Native American concerns.

Publisher and Editor Levi Rickert is an award-winning American Indian journalist and tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. As editor of one of the most-read daily American Indian news publications, Rickert has covered important events that affect Indian Country, including White House tribal nations conferences, Congressional hearings, missing and murdered Indigenous women and the Standing Rock resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Native News Online remains focused on generating work that furthers his mission of improving the lives of Indigenous people.

About Tribal Business News Online

Tribal Business News is a digital publication delivering in-depth stories, analysis and business intelligence on all aspects of Native business and economic development activities. It’s a comprehensive 24/7 tool for tribes, tribal entities, policymakers and anyone doing business in Indian Country.