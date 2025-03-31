Registration Now Open for the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference

Details By American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association March 31, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (April 1, 2025) – Registration is now open for the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), which will be held on the tribal homelands of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, October 27-30, 2025, at Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi and organized by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA).

AIANTA, the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States, will celebrate 27 years at AITC this year as the leader in Indigenous tourism. Each year, the AITC attracts more than 300 attendees who participate for second-to-none networking opportunities, high-level keynote sessions and informative breakout sessions led by some of the hospitality industry’s leading experts.

The theme of this year’s American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), “Indigenous Tourism: Uniting Traditions and Innovation”, explores the powerful intersection of cultural traditions and innovation in Indigenous tourism. As Indigenous peoples, we have always found creative ways to adapt, thrive, and forge new paths—whether through building new partnerships, embracing emerging technologies, or viewing challenges through a fresh lens. Innovation is not just about tools or trends; it’s about honoring our ancestral knowledge while finding new ways to share our stories, strengthen our sovereignty, and ensure our voices are represented. By working together, we can enhance our presence in the tourism industry and build a sustainable, culturally rich future.

“Through traditions and innovation, Indigenous people continue to grow the $15.7 billion Native hospitality sector of the U.S. travel and tourism industry, and we invite you to join us at AITC as we celebrate resilience, creativity and collaboration in the ever-evolving world of Indigenous tourism,” said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert. “AIANTA is proud to partner with our AITC host the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to bring best-in-class education, training and networking opportunities, as American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-owned hospitality businesses continue to contribute to the growing tourism and hospitality sector in the U.S.,” said Rupert.

This year’s AITC will take place at Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi, with world-class casinos, two award-winning golf courses and the Southeast's No.1 water theme park. From high-stakes gaming and thrilling entertainment at Silver Star Hotel & Casino and Golden Moon Hotel & Casino to the family friendly Dancing Rabbit Inn, Pearl River Resort has perfect accommodation for everyone. Pearl River Resort is a family-style destination boasting more than 2,400 slot machines, more than 60 table games, a bingo hall, 1,074 hotel rooms, excellent dining options, European style spa facilities, shopping and live entertainment.

“We are thrilled to host the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference, organized by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association. Their dedication to fostering tourism within our Native American community is truly commendable, and we are honored to be part of this important event. This year’s conference will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase our world-class amenities at Pearl River Resort, our rich cultural heritage, and everything that makes us proud to be Mississippi Choctaw. We look forward to welcoming attendees and sharing the beauty, traditions, and hospitality of our community.” Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief Cyrus

Mobile workshops are an AITC tradition as AIANTA partners with the local host Tribe to showcase Native tourism experiences around the conference host site. On Monday, October 27, attendees will get a taste of Choctaw culture with a morning at the Chahta Immi Cultural Center, enjoy a traditional Chahta meal for lunch, and then spend the afternoon making a cultural item to take a piece of Choctaw home with you. A second mobile workshop invites guests to explore mother mound, Nanih Waiya, with a stop at both the ceremonial mound and cave mound. Hear the stories of Nanih Waiya told by an elder of the community before heading back to the Pearl River Community and take a tour of Mississippi Choctaw’s tribal lands.

A favorite AITC event, the newly renamed Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards Gala, will honor the best and brightest across Indigenous tourism including Indigenous Destination of the Year, Best Cultural Heritage Experience, Excellence in Customer Service, Industry Professional Award, and new categories that will be announced this month. This event is accompanied by dinner and a silent auction on Wednesday, October 29. The auction raises funds for AIANTA’s tourism and hospitality scholarship program.

Conference registration begins at $645 for AIANTA members who register by the early bird deadline (June 30, 2025). A select number of exhibitor spaces are available at $1,000 per booth for members and $1,200 for non-members. As with previous years, the conference will also feature a Business of Art Seminar and Native Art Market, and artisans are encouraged to register for a table. To register and learn more about AITC, visit www.aianta.org/aitc.

For more than 26 years, AIANTA has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian nations engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Native-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.

Native Nations and communities who are looking to start or expand their cultural tourism footprint can find resources at www.aianta.org and visitors interested in learning more about Native culture can visit www.nativeamerica.travel.

About AIANTA

For more than 26 years, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) has served as the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States. Established by tribes for tribes to address inequities in the tourism system, AIANTA is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit governed by an all-Native board of directors and serves as a united voice for the $15.7 billion Native hospitality sector. AIANTA’s successful legislative work led to the industry-changing Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act (NATIVE Act) funding in 2018, as Indian Country Tourism was recognized through federal appropriations via NATIVE Act implementation. AIANTA’s mission is to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian (AIANNH) tourism that honors traditions and values while helping AIANNH businesses become market/export ready for domestic and international markets. Visit www.aianta.org to learn more.

About the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) is the state’s only federally-recognized Indian Tribe. Today, enrolled membership in the Tribe exceeds 11,000 individuals, all of whom have at least a 50 percent degree of Mississippi Choctaw blood. Tribal lands contain a diversified portfolio of manufacturing, service, retail, hospitality and construction enterprises. Each provides employment opportunities for Tribal members and area residents, as well as tax-equivalent revenue to provide Tribal government services. The success of Choctaw businesses and enterprises enables the Tribe to become more self-reliant and self-sufficient, while making a significant and favorable economic impact on the surrounding non-Choctaw communities. The Tribe is now among Mississippi’s top five largest private employers, with more than 5,750 employees. Today, with more than 6,000 employees, the Tribe is ranked as the largest employer in the region and one of the Top 5 Private Employers in the state of Mississippi. For more information about the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, visit www.choctaw.org.

About Pearl River Resort

Escape to Choctaw, Mississippi and enjoy world-class casinos, two award-winning golf courses and the Southeast's #1 water theme park. The Resort offers timeless and comfortable accommodations, marvelous restaurants, an exquisite spa and exceptional venues for meetings and special events. Come experience the perfect getaway at the South’s premier gaming and family vacation destination. From high-stakes gaming and thrilling entertainment at Silver Star Hotel & Casino and Golden Moon Hotel & Casino to the family friendly Dancing Rabbit Inn, Pearl River Resort has perfect accommodation for everyone. At Pearl River Resort, we have everything you need for the perfect getaway! Pearl River Resort is a family-style destination boasting more than 2,400 slot machines, over 60 table games, a bingo hall, 1,074 hotel rooms, excellent dining options, European style spa facilities, shopping and live entertainment. For more information about Pearl River Resort visit www.pearlriverresort.com.