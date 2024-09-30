Paving the Path to Homeownership for Wisconsin’s Native American Communities

Details By Bay Bank September 30, 2024

Bay Bank is more than just a financial institution—it stands for your future.

One of the ways Bay Bank supports that future is by being the only bank in Wisconsin offering the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 184 Indian Home Loan Guarantee Program.

The HUD Section 184 Indian Home Loan Program is a unique mortgage product created to increase homeownership among Native Americans. Established by Congress in 1992, the program addresses the specific challenges Native Americans often face when securing home financing.

Since 2005, Bay Bank has facilitated over $80 million in Section 184 loans, helping countless individuals achieve homeownership they once thought was out of reach. One of those success stories is Danielle Grover:

"I used to think owning my own home was beyond my reach while I was renting," Danielle recalls. "Bay Bank gave me the tools and knowledge I needed to become a successful homeowner."

Benefits of the HUD 184 Loan:

Low down payment

Flexible underwriting

No mortgage insurance requirement

Loan can be used on and off-reservation

Lower interest rates than conventional mortgage rates

As an approved Section 184 lender, Bay Bank guides applicants through every step of the process—from the initial application to closing. This includes gathering required documentation, such as tribal enrollment verification, and navigating any unique challenges associated with purchasing on tribal lands.

The success of this program lies in its deep understanding of the unique needs of Native American borrowers, making homeownership more accessible to a community that has historically faced significant barriers in the housing market.

For Danielle, the journey to homeownership with Bay Bank has been life-changing. "Becoming a homeowner has allowed me to do things I never imagined, like foster care," she shares. Her story reflects Bay Bank's philosophy: financial empowerment can create positive ripples throughout the community.

As Bay Bank continues to grow, its commitment remains steadfast—to offer exceptional service, sound financial advice, and the respect every customer deserves.

For Native Americans in Wisconsin, Bay Bank is not just a bank—it's your partner in building dreams, one home at a time.

