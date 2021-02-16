OU Outreach’s American Indian Institute (Aii) launches new virtual speaker series

Details By Native News Online Staff February 16, 2021

The American Indian Institute, University of Oklahoma Outreach/College of Continuing Education, presents the:

NATIVE PERSPECTIVES VIRTUAL SPEAKER SERIES: VIEWING CONTEMPORARY ISSUES THROUGH AN INDIGENOUS LENS

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m CST

Virtual Live Event

Register today $55 per Presentation and Conversation,

(Discounted package pricing ends March 1, 2021)

REGISTER HERE



While the American Indian Institute (Aii) celebrates more than 65 years of collaboration with American Indian, Alaska Native and First Nations communities, it’s also preparing for its first ever Virtual Speaker Series providing live interactive and engaging speakers addressing contemporary, important issues.

The Virtual Series (see full calendar here) is ideal for anyone working with American Indian, Alaska Native and Canadian First Nations Communities — but also representatives from various health, wellness and medical fields, educators, community leaders, and anyone interested in learning about the hottest topics in Indian Country.



The first speaker, Dr. Darryl Tonemah (Kiowa, Comanche, Tusarora), brings a unique perspective. In 2019, Dr. Tonemah stressed that health is Indian Country's first sovereignty, and without it, the other sovereignty will not occur. Then, the pandemic happened. Historically, indigenous peoples are known for being amazingly resilient and adaptable to challenging and uncertain times. Now, we are rethinking health, wellness, and how to connect in new ways. Join Aii for this one-time, interactive event to hear from this award-winning artist, psychologist, author, and prolific academician. Engage with Dr. Tonemah, and feel free to bring your most poignant questions. REGISTER HERE.

Aii Director Dr. Nina Barbee, a proud member of the Choctaw Nation, shared that “last year we conducted a nation-wide survey to collect data about what our audience perceived as the most important topics today – contemporary issues in Indian Country.” The Native Perspectives Virtual Series was created from that data.

“It’s about helping Indigenous Nations of North America strengthen their existing capacity to ensure sustainable, healthy and culturally vibrant communities for the generations to come,” Barbee added. Aii organizers said its honored to provide education and resources for the overall betterment of indigenous peoples wellbeing by bringing together the best thinking in Native health, wellness, expert speakers, as we engage, interact, connect, and learn with each other.



With more than 65 years of experience working throughout Indian Country, Aii offers outreach in the following areas:

Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

Education – Lifelong Learning

Art, Culture, and Language Preservation

Executive Leadership and Organizational Development

Environmental Protection, Land Rights and Human Rights

Wellness – Balanced Living – Planting Seeds for Future Generations

Uniquely, the Series will continue throughout 2021 with a special one-day MicroConference in November: The Indigenous Way: Planting Seeds for Future Generations promises to be informative, educational, hands-on, and full of fun! Nationally renowned Chefs Dr. Lois Ellen Frank and Walter Whitewater will share their knowledge of ancestral foods and provide exciting interactive food demonstrations! Recipes provided! Storytelling is a must!

Each virtual event is a one-time offering with small group breakouts and large group discussion presented live. These are not your typical pre-recorded presentations!

Why YOU Should Attend?

Aii has decades of service to and collaboration with American Indian, Alaska Native, and First Nations communities under its belt. Aii has also hosted some of the largest and most meaningful gatherings across the country to provide education, resources, and connection. Our focus remains indigenous ways of knowing and being, health, wellness, and balanced living.

Who Should Attend? Everyone!

Tribal Elders and Leaders

Tribal Partners

Health Organizations

Indian Health Program Executives and Employees

Anthropological and Social Science Researchers

Public Health and Science Researchers

Social Workers

Counselors

Psychologists

Educators

Students

Traditional Food Educators

Health Promotions Specialists

Wellness Leaders

Dieticians and Nutritionists

Allies and Advocates

Healthcare Administrators and Professionals

Physicians

Clinical Directors

Chief Medical Officers

Traditional Healers and Storytellers

Physical Fitness Educators

Health Care Workers

Primary Care and Behavioral Health Professionals

Prevention Specialists

Community Outreach Professionals

Communities engaged with: American Indian, Alaska Native, and Canadian First Nations Communities

The roster of exceptional speakers later includes: Dr. Belinda Biscoe, Interim Senior Associate Vice President for University of Oklahoma Outreach/College of Continuing Education, internationally acclaimed expert on resiliency, nationally renowned Chefs Dr. Lois Ellen Frank, Chef Walter Whitewater, and Virginia Hedrick, Executive Director for the Consortium for Urban Indian Health, an enrolled member of the Yurok Tribe of California and is also of Karuk descent.

Looking Forward in 2021’s Virtual Speaker Series:

(More information, here)

April 28: Crisis in Indian Country: Impact of COVID Policies and Practices for Native Communities

May 26: No More Lost Sisters! Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG)

July 28: Native Health and Wellness through the Lens of Resilience

September 22: Decolonization: Transforming Spaces, Places, Minds, Hearts, and Spirits

November 17: The Indigenous Way: Planting Seeds of Wellness for Future Generations (One-day MicroConference)

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff