Online Compliance Issues Facing Tribal Businesses Today

A 2020 Case Study False affiliations and online ad fraud are still the leading violations impacting IntegriShield’s online lenders. From January 1-December 31, 2020, 76% of our findings were unauthorized use of our client’s brands on the internet. This is down 8% year over year. There were 1,757 URLs found to be pages using legitimate online lending brand names that were owned and operated by individuals not affiliated or authorized to collect consumer information on behalf of those brands. Besides the decline in the number of sites committing this fraud, the number of repeat violators was also down. In 2019, 32.4% of the violations were done by repeat offenders. Those site owners who already had their violations taken down but put them back up again after the fact. In 2020, the number of repeat offenders was down to 14%. Upon discovery, IntegriShield’s remediation team quickly identifies the site owner and sends a series of notices to take down the page content. As of December 31, 2020, 47% of the unauthorized use violations have been remediated nationally and internationally. This is down from 87% in 2019. A key challenge with this type of fraud is the number of overseas domain owners who will not comply. As part of the process, IntegriShield will work with hosting providers to identify those sites who are committing fraud and, in about half the cases, the hosting provider will take the sites down. We also recommend companies investigate international trademarks as a means of protecting their brands from international bad actors. Another major challenge in 2020 was the ability to contact site owners. Remediation rates were down year over year for all types of violations due to the pandemic and site owners lack of response. Remediation will continue into 2021 for all violations identified in 2020. As site owners come back online, remediation will begin to catch up to normal levels.