Native American Teens, Adults, and Families: Passionate about the Arts? You Are Invited! 

Please join us for an Idyllwild Arts Virtual Information Session
Idyllwild Arts is excited to announce a series of online Information Sessions and Q&As designed specifically for Native American students and their families. If you or your child/ren are interested in attending the Idyllwild Arts Summer Program (all ages) or the Idyllwild Arts Academy (9-12 grade + Post grad), be sure to join us for one of the four sessions.
Since 1950, Idyllwild Arts has excelled in arts education. Some of Indian Country's most acclaimed artists have come through Idyllwild Arts as teachers, guests, performers, and students. When you attend an Information Session you will have the opportunity to speak with alumni, current staff and select arts faculty. We will share information about attending high school or summer camp on our beautiful mountain campus, online learning opportunities, and our new pilot Gap Year program, as well as scholarship opportunities. In a new world where online engagement is the norm, we are also excited to share unique workshops, masterclasses and programs that anyone can join from anywhere.
The Idyllwild Arts Academy is the country’s premier and internationally-acclaimed residential arts high school which provides pre-professional training in the arts and a comprehensive college preparatory curriculum to a diverse student body of gifted young artists. The Academy’s 300 students hail from more than 32 countries. The Academy offers majors in:
- Visual Arts - painting, ceramics, photography, sculpture and more
- Film & Digital Media
- Creative Writing
- Theatre
- Dance
- Music - classical, jazz, vocal, songwriting and more
- Fashion Design
- InterArts - combining two or more majors
The Summer & Auxiliary Programs offer a full range of workshops for all ages, including workshops for Teens and Kids, Adults, and a full Native American Arts program offering workshops, lectures and performances by outstanding Native American artists, scholars, and culture bearers. Auxiliary Programs workshops will inspire your artistic and creative spirit, and they are the perfect enhancement to regular school curriculum.
Information Sessions will take place throughout the year.
- Thursday, December 3, 2020, 4pm PST
- Thursday, January 21, 2021, 4pm PST
- Thursday, February 25, 2021, 4pm PST
- Thursday, March 25, 2021, 4pm PST
- Additional sessions TBA
These sessions are designed to be the one-stop shop for the information you need for you or the artistic teen in your life! We are excited to invite you to join the Idyllwild Arts Community.
For more information about Idyllwild Arts and our Informational Sessions, please contact Shaliyah Ben (Diné) or Jara Ruiz-Anchia at [email protected] Visit our website at idyllwildarts.org.
