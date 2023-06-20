National Native Business Directory Launched

- Details
- By Minnesota Indigenous Business Alliance
-
Comprehensive online tool easily identifies and promotes Native-led business
ST. PAUL, MN – Entrepreneurs, procurement officers and the public are set to benefit from the Buy Native Biz Directory recently launched by the Minnesota Indigenous Business Alliance (MNIBA), a Minnesota based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This online public Native directory is designed to assist and support Native businesses in the pursuit of business opportunities, including federal and state procurement. It is free to use and offers both free listings and paid upgraded subscriptions.
Buy Native Biz Directory is a unique online business directory created to provide a practical and user-friendly service that elevates and showcases Native trade and exchange nationwide. It was designed from the ground up with Native trade and exchange in mind, making it easier to locate and promote Native-led businesses, artists, professionals, social enterprises, nonprofits, tribal colleges, and tribal governments.
“We were determined to showcase the depth and diversity of talent found in Native businesses throughout the U.S.,” says Pamela Standing, MNIBA Co-Executive Director, “and we are excited to share this directory as a tool which creates a footprint of equity from the smallest Native business to the largest so that they are all visible.”
To add your business profile listing in the Buy Native Biz Directory visit: directory.mniba.org
About Minnesota Indigenous Business Alliance (MNIBA): MNIBA is a Native led and governed 501c3 nonprofit serving Native entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses. It serves as a critical resource provider and connector linking entrepreneurs to opportunities that support, elevate, and showcase Native innovation. www.mniba.org
Native News is free to read.
We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.