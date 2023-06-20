National Native Business Directory Launched

Details By Minnesota Indigenous Business Alliance June 20, 2023

Comprehensive online tool easily identifies and promotes Native-led business

ST. PAUL, MN – Entrepreneurs, procurement officers and the public are set to benefit from the Buy Native Biz Directory recently launched by the Minnesota Indigenous Business Alliance (MNIBA), a Minnesota based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. This online public Native directory is designed to assist and support Native businesses in the pursuit of business opportunities, including federal and state procurement. It is free to use and offers both free listings and paid upgraded subscriptions.

Buy Native Biz Directory is a unique online business directory created to provide a practical and user-friendly service that elevates and showcases Native trade and exchange nationwide. It was designed from the ground up with Native trade and exchange in mind, making it easier to locate and promote Native-led businesses, artists, professionals, social enterprises, nonprofits, tribal colleges, and tribal governments.

“We were determined to showcase the depth and diversity of talent found in Native businesses throughout the U.S.,” says Pamela Standing, MNIBA Co-Executive Director, “and we are excited to share this directory as a tool which creates a footprint of equity from the smallest Native business to the largest so that they are all visible.”

To add your business profile listing in the Buy Native Biz Directory visit: directory.mniba.org

About Minnesota Indigenous Business Alliance (MNIBA): MNIBA is a Native led and governed 501c3 nonprofit serving Native entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses. It serves as a critical resource provider and connector linking entrepreneurs to opportunities that support, elevate, and showcase Native innovation. www.mniba.org