National Museum of the American Indian Dedicates the National Native American Veterans Memorial Nov. 11

- Details
- By Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian
-
All are welcome to join the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to dedicate the National Native American Veterans Memorial Friday, Nov. 11. The Native veterans procession and dedication ceremony will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of a three-day event celebration (Nov. 11-13) to honor the military service of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian veterans. Information about the dedication and how to register to participate in the Native veterans procession can be found by visiting the memorial’s website Americanindian.si.edu/nnavm The procession and dedication will be livestreamed.
Events Nov. 11 will begin with a Native veterans procession along the National Mall from the museum to the ceremony stage in front of the US Capitol. Registration is open to individual veterans and veterans groups. Family members, friends, and communities are encouraged to honor participating veterans from viewing areas along the procession route. The dedication ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.
The museum will remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 11.
Weekend Celebration
Throughout the weekend (Nov. 12 and 13), the museum will host special programming in honor of the dedication of the memorial, including performances by musical artists, presentation of colors by the Native American Women Warriors, hands-on activities, films, and a veterans hospitality suite.
Visitors can also visit the exhibition “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces” on the museum’s second floor. The exhibition, which tells personal stories of Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Native veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces, brings long overdue recognition to those who have served their country selflessly and with honor for more than 250 years.
For more information visit AmericanIndian.si.edu/visit/washington/nnavm-dedication
All listed activities take place both Saturday and Sunday unless otherwise noted.
Veterans Hospitality Suite
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. | Patrons Lounge | Level 4
Hospitality area with seating and light refreshments provided for veterans.
Meet the Memorial Designer*
12–1 p.m. (*Saturday only) | Rasmuson Theater | Level 1
Memorial Designer Harvey Pratt and curator Rebecca Trautmann discuss the design process and creation of the memorial.
Meet the Authors*
1–3 p.m. (*Sunday only) | Overlook | Level 2
Alexandra Harris and Mark Hirsch, authors of Why We Serve discuss the exhibition and sign purchased copies of the book.
Music & Cultural Performances
10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Potomac Atrium | Level 1
10 a.m. Start of Program: Shawn Martinez (Diné), aka DJ Tribal Touch
10:15–10:30 a.m. Presentation of Colors Native American Women Warriors (Intertribal)
10:30–10:45 a.m. Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora) and Alexis Raeana (Lumbee)
11:15–11:30 a.m. The Aloha Boys (Native Hawaiian)
12–12:30 p.m. Wade Fernandez (Menominee)
12:45–1:15 p.m. DDAT (Navajo)
1:30–2 p.m. Akwesasne Women Singers (Mohawk)
2:15–2:45 p.m. Innastate (Various Pueblos)
3–3:30 p.m. Morongo Bird Singers (Morongo Band of Mission Indians)
3:45–4:15 p.m. Spencer Battiest (Seminole of Florida)
4:30–5 p.m. Keith Secola (Ojibwe)
Films
11 a.m.–5 p.m. | Rasmuson Theater | Level 1
Films showcasing the National Native American Veterans Memorial and veterans’ service are screened throughout the weekend.
Film Shorts Series (60 min.)
Cree Code Talkers
(Canada, 2016, 13 min.)
Director: Alexandra Lazarowich (Cree)
English and Cree with English subtitles
Gene Boy Came Home
(Canada, 2007, 24 min.)
Director: Alanis Obomsawin (Abenaki)
A History of Service (Auburn Vet)
(USA, 2018, 4 min.)
Director: Tracy Rector
Ka Ho’i (The Return)
(USA, 2021, 20 min.)
Director: Mitchell Viernes
Writer/Producer: Lopaka Kapanui (Kanaka Maoli)
Feature Films
Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance
(USA, 2017, 70 min.)
Director: George A. Colburn
The People’s Protectors
(USA, 2018, 57 min.)
Director: Leya Hale (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Diné)
Hands-on Activities
The museum’s imagiNATIONS Activity Center will be providing activities for young visitor, including veteran profiles, postcard stations, make a paper star quilt for veterans and storytime.
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.