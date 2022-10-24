National Museum of the American Indian Dedicates the National Native American Veterans Memorial Nov. 11

Details By Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian October 24, 2022

All are welcome to join the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to dedicate the National Native American Veterans Memorial Friday, Nov. 11. The Native veterans procession and dedication ceremony will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of a three-day event celebration (Nov. 11-13) to honor the military service of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian veterans. Information about the dedication and how to register to participate in the Native veterans procession can be found by visiting the memorial’s website Americanindian.si.edu/nnavm The procession and dedication will be livestreamed.

Events Nov. 11 will begin with a Native veterans procession along the National Mall from the museum to the ceremony stage in front of the US Capitol. Registration is open to individual veterans and veterans groups. Family members, friends, and communities are encouraged to honor participating veterans from viewing areas along the procession route. The dedication ceremony will begin at 4 p.m.

The museum will remain open until 8 p.m. Nov. 11.

Weekend Celebration

Throughout the weekend (Nov. 12 and 13), the museum will host special programming in honor of the dedication of the memorial, including performances by musical artists, presentation of colors by the Native American Women Warriors, hands-on activities, films, and a veterans hospitality suite.

Visitors can also visit the exhibition “Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces” on the museum’s second floor. The exhibition, which tells personal stories of Native Americans, Native Hawaiians and Alaska Native veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces, brings long overdue recognition to those who have served their country selflessly and with honor for more than 250 years.

For more information visit AmericanIndian.si.edu/visit/washington/nnavm-dedication

All listed activities take place both Saturday and Sunday unless otherwise noted.

Veterans Hospitality Suite

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. | Patrons Lounge | Level 4

Hospitality area with seating and light refreshments provided for veterans.

Meet the Memorial Designer*

12–1 p.m. (*Saturday only) | Rasmuson Theater | Level 1

Memorial Designer Harvey Pratt and curator Rebecca Trautmann discuss the design process and creation of the memorial.

Meet the Authors*

1–3 p.m. (*Sunday only) | Overlook | Level 2

Alexandra Harris and Mark Hirsch, authors of Why We Serve discuss the exhibition and sign purchased copies of the book.

Music & Cultural Performances

10 a.m.–5 p.m. | Potomac Atrium | Level 1

10 a.m. Start of Program: Shawn Martinez (Diné), aka DJ Tribal Touch

10:15–10:30 a.m. Presentation of Colors Native American Women Warriors (Intertribal)

10:30–10:45 a.m. Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora) and Alexis Raeana (Lumbee)

11:15–11:30 a.m. The Aloha Boys (Native Hawaiian)

12–12:30 p.m. Wade Fernandez (Menominee)

12:45–1:15 p.m. DDAT (Navajo)

1:30–2 p.m. Akwesasne Women Singers (Mohawk)

2:15–2:45 p.m. Innastate (Various Pueblos)

3–3:30 p.m. Morongo Bird Singers (Morongo Band of Mission Indians)

3:45–4:15 p.m. Spencer Battiest (Seminole of Florida)

4:30–5 p.m. Keith Secola (Ojibwe)

Films

11 a.m.–5 p.m. | Rasmuson Theater | Level 1

Films showcasing the National Native American Veterans Memorial and veterans’ service are screened throughout the weekend.

Film Shorts Series (60 min.)

Cree Code Talkers

(Canada, 2016, 13 min.)

Director: Alexandra Lazarowich (Cree)

English and Cree with English subtitles

Gene Boy Came Home

(Canada, 2007, 24 min.)

Director: Alanis Obomsawin (Abenaki)

A History of Service (Auburn Vet)

(USA, 2018, 4 min.)

Director: Tracy Rector

Ka Ho’i (The Return)

(USA, 2021, 20 min.)

Director: Mitchell Viernes

Writer/Producer: Lopaka Kapanui (Kanaka Maoli)

Feature Films

Navajo Code Talkers: A Journey of Remembrance

(USA, 2017, 70 min.)

Director: George A. Colburn

The People’s Protectors

(USA, 2018, 57 min.)

Director: Leya Hale (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Diné)

Hands-on Activities

The museum’s imagiNATIONS Activity Center will be providing activities for young visitor, including veteran profiles, postcard stations, make a paper star quilt for veterans and storytime.