National Housing Nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners Announces Inaugural National Tribal Housing Ecosystem Summit, Aimed at Uniting Voices Across the Tribal Community

Details By Enterprise Community Partners July 02, 2024

In partnership with Freddie Mac, the summit will encourage new ideas, partnerships, and investment opportunities to grow affordable housing across tribal communities

Boise, Idaho (July 1, 2024) – Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise), in partnership with Freddie Mac, will host the inaugural National Tribal Housing Ecosystem Summit in Boise, Idaho, on August 27-29. The conference is a first of its kind to bring together voices from across the tribal community to inspire new ideas, partnerships, and investments needed to grow affordable housing, homeownership, and economic development.

“The summit will highlight the best in thinking and solutions to create stronger tribal communities based upon our team’s four, integral tenets, which we call the Tribal Housing Ecosystem: demand, social and emotional infrastructure, construction and development, and finance,” said Tonya Plummer, an enrolled tribal member of Assiniboine, Dakota, and Cree heritage and director of Enterprise’s Native American Housing Programs. “It’s an imperative opportunity to learn from one another, forge new ways to connect housing and economic development, and create healthy tribal housing ecosystems.”

The summit provides the opportunity to engage with philanthropic and financial institutions – which includes a presentation of eight unique projects in which tribal members can discuss best practices and innovative solutions. With 40% of on-reservation housing considered substandard compared to 6% outside of Indian Country and nearly one-third of homes on reservations being overcrowded, these conversations are critical. Panels will also focus on weaving climate and energy resilience strategies and resources into housing and community development.

Visit the registration page for more information on the conference, to purchase tickets, and to reserve lodging. To support the summit or to secure a business or vendor exhibit, visit the sponsorship page.

The summit begins on Tuesday, August 27, with a gathering of Native homeownership coalitions from South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, and Wisconsin, where they will discuss expanding opportunities on tribal lands. A welcome reception in the evening for all officially kicks off the summit.

On Wednesday, August 28, the conference will feature tribal leaders from several regions, speakers from federal, state and local agencies, peer learning sessions on housing ecosystems, and panels on housing stability and financing.

Wednesday’s plenary sessions include:

Centering Housing and Economic Development: Healthy Collaborations that Honor Our Traditional Values with Donald Del Laverdure, Crow Nation and Ties the Bundle Clan, Legal and Political Strategist

Bold Leadership: Holding Curiosity and Solutions-Focused Thinking with Lakota Vogel, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Executive Director, Four Bands Community Fund

The day concludes with a special commemoration and celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act with a round dance and social hour with dancers and drum groups.

On Thursday, August 29, the event welcomes remarks from PoQueen Rivera, Pueblo of Pojoaque in New Mexico Tribe and executive director of the White House Council on Native American Affairs. The opening plenary, Honoring Sovereignty and Ushering in the Next Era of Self-Determination, features Wizipan Garriott, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior. Summit attendees will also hear from tribes about unique, geographically diverse projects, learning about the approach, impact, capital stack, and investment opportunities.

Trial organizations and those working in Indian Country are encouraged to attend, including:

Tribal leaders and representatives

Tribally designated housing entities and tribal housing authorities

Tribal workforce development groups, and planning and building codes departments

Native CDFIs and Native nonprofits

Public sector

Financial institutions

Philanthropic organizations

Housing owners and operators

Research and higher education institutions

About Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. Since 1982, we have invested $72 billion and created 1 million homes across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. We have worked in Indian Country since 1997, delivering $350 million to create or preserve 6,800 homes, providing technical support for housing development and homeownership programs, and awarding grants to help tribal nonprofits carry out community development.