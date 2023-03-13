Muscogee (Creek) Nation to Host Second Annual Mvskoke Art Market

Details By Mvskoke Art Market March 13, 2023

Two Full Days Featuring Work by Over Sixty Artists From Across the Nation

(Tulsa, OK) – After a successful inaugural year, the Mvskoke Art Market returns to River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 22-23.

A wide variety of art work from paintings and sculptures to textiles, carvings, pottery, and more will be on display and available for purchase. Pieces entered for competition will be judged on April 21, with results presented at an artists’ reception. Awards are presented for Best in Show, Mvskoke Heritage Award, and Judges Award, and for the top pieces in each artistic category.

Mvskoke/Seminole Nation silversmith Kenneth Johnson, whose Star Woodpecker Triple Gorget received the Best in Show Award for 2022 says the Mvskoke Art Market is “an important showcase of our contemporary, practicing Mvskoke artists.” He noted that last year’s inaugural market highlighted the support that Mvskoke artists have from their leadership and the support they give each other.

“I was excited, honored, and thrilled to be recognized as the Best of Show winner last year, and I look forward to returning this year,” he said.

This is Our Homeland, Our Home, by artist Jimmie Carole Fife, received the Inaugural Mvskoke Heritage Award. Fife will be an artist at this year’s Mvskoke Art MarketMvskoke artist Jimmie Carole Fife, whose painting This is Our Homeland, Our Home received the inaugural Mvskoke Heritage Award, agrees.

“This market is so important because it recognizes our Mvskoke artists,” said Fife. “It is important for our younger people – and for everybody – to know that art is part of our culture and our history and always has been. We have lots of stories to tell and lots of ways to tell them.”

The Mvskoke Art Market opens to the public on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. and admission is free. Participating artist spotlights have been featured on the Mvskoke Art Market’s official Facebook page and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/mvskokeartmarket. For more information on the market, visit the market’s page on the Muscogee Nation website at www.muscogeenation.com/mvskokeartmarket.