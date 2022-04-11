Muscogee (Creek) Nation Hosting First-Annual Mvskoke Art Market

- Details
- By Muscogee Nation
-
Over Sixty Artists from Across the Nation to Participate in the Inaugural Event
(Tulsa, OK) – The Muscogee Nation is set to host its first ever Mvskoke Art Market on April 23-24, 2022 at the River Spirit Casino Resort. An array of artworks will be offered and on display such as paintings, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and textiles as well as other contemporary and traditional pieces by over sixty artists from across the U.S. Judging for pieces entered into competition will take place on April 22, with awards and prizes for Best in Show, Mvskoke Heritage Award and Judges Award as well as top places for each artistic category.
“Our artists are cultural keepers within our tribal nations.” Says ShaVon Agee of the Muscogee Nation Cultural Center and Archives Department who is assisting with the planning and execution of this inaugural event. Agee added, “Our artists are such an important part of our communities in that they bring us all together through their works. We felt that it is our responsibility to honor them and to provide a way for them to display and continue sharing their artworks with the people.” Father and daughter duo, Randy and Rykelle Kemp, are two of this year’s featured Mvskoke artists. They say this event is a time to celebrate the Mvskoke people, “The 2022 Inaugural Mvskoke Art Market is here, a new beginning and a new start. A celebration of culture, language and the arts…. the celebration of our Mvskoke peoples. We hope everyone will come celebrate with us on this day!”
The Art Market will kick off on Saturday, April 23rd at 10:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Participating artist spotlights have been featured on the Mvskoke Art Market’s official Facebook page and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/mvskokeartmarket. For more information, visit their page on the Muscogee Nation website at: www.muscogeenation.com/mvskokeartmarket.
