Details By Relevance Ventures June 23, 2024

Migwetc, Chris Crawford.

There are many things one can give to another in this life, but none is more meaningful than the gift of one’s time, for one’s time is the gift of the donor’s very existence. It is the most precious and honorable of gifts. We have been the recipients of such a gift from Christiane “Chris” Crawford, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

With her time she bestowed the wisdom and expertise she acquired from a very successful career building high growth companies, assembling high-performing leadership teams, and orchestrating operations across enterprises large and small. Her leadership at Schoolwires, Inc., a VC-backed company that was acquired by Blackboard, Inc. in 2015, was instrumental in its recognition on the Inc.500/5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies for nine consecutive years. Her impact on our portfolio companies, from Rootine to Qler, is immeasurable.

Beyond her wisdom, Chris is a person of great character. In the words of Lakota Sioux Chief Sitting Bull, “To see what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice.” No matter the number of conflicting opinions or the resources behind them, Chris’ ability to hear all and discern what is ‘right’ is a gift few can match. Her resolve to do what is right is only exceeded by the naivete of those who underestimate her. Her unwavering integrity has left a lasting impression on all of us.

Perhaps most of all, Chris has a full, empathetic heart. Her compassion knows no bounds. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." -- Maya Angelou. Chris always makes someone feel valued, feel heard, and feel respected. Chris hears not just one’s words but one’s soul. She makes someone feel human in a world in which inhumanity runs rampant.

Chris is leaving us to devote her time to her family. What a wonderful gift, and who better to receive it? Chris Crawford, Relevance Ventures thanks you, and our portfolio thanks you. On behalf of those whom you’ve helped and not even met, we also thank you.

May the Creator guide and protect you in your road ahead. And, from the bottom of our hearts, “migwetc.”

- Relevance Ventures