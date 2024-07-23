Make more possible — apply for the Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program.

Details By Wisconsin Department of Child and Families July 23, 2024

Paying for child care is a struggle many Wisconsin parents and caregivers face. It’s easy to understand why. Wisconsin's average monthly cost of child care for an infant is over $1,000. The monthly cost of child care is often more than the cost of food, housing, and utilities. For many families in our state, that's a financial hurdle too big to overcome. Thankfully, there is help available.

The Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program is designed to help working families across the state afford quality child care. How? By giving them funds each month to cover a portion of the costs. And, beginning July 1, 2024, more families can access the program thanks to a change in income requirements!

Wisconsin families must meet both non-financial and financial eligibility requirements. Parents or caregivers must participate in an approved activity. An approved activity for the Wisconsin Shares program can be such things as:

Employment

Self-employment

Education (high school, online, post-secondary)

Wisconsin Works (W-2) or

Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

The Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program was established to help families with lower incomes cover a portion of the cost of child care. The program plays an important role in enhancing the well-being of children in Wisconsin. It also supports parents and caregivers’ ability to do more. This means they can feel more at ease working and pursuing educational opportunities. When families are found eligible for Wisconsin Shares, they begin to receive monthly funds to help pay for child care. Parents or caregivers use these funds to pay regulated child care providers. This helps cover the cost of care parents or caregivers need to participate in one or more of the above approved activities.

Effective July 1, 2024, the Wisconsin Shares program aims to help more families by increasing the initial income eligibility limit. Families at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL) may now be eligible for the program. The former limit was 185% FPL. This change means that more families may qualify for Wisconsin Shares.

By expanding income eligibility requirements, the program gets closer to addressing socioeconomic disparities. It helps ensure that more families can access the program. Beyond financial help, Wisconsin Shares prioritizes helping families overcome hurdles to accessing quality care.

To learn more or to apply for child care financial assistance, visit WIShares.WI.gov.