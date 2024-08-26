Judgment-Free Support from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Details By The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline August 26, 2024

If you're struggling with mental health or substance use, or are concerned about a loved one, you can text, call, or chat ‘988’ to connect with a skilled, caring counselor.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, established by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is available to make mental health services more accessible and address urgent needs related to suicide, mental health, and substance use crises across the country. It’s available 24/7, so you can text, call, or chat trained counselors for tailored and competent support anytime. 988 is dedicated to helping communities disproportionately impacted by suicide, including AI/AN populations.

In 2021, American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) adults were more likely to have serious thoughts of suicide, make a suicide plan, or attempt suicide than other races. To address this crisis, SAMHSA is committed to improving access to mental health services for AI/AN communities by providing resources and connecting directly with these communities about their needs. From 2022 to 2023, SAMHSA allocated nearly $35.1 million across 38 federally recognized Tribes, Tribal organizations, and Urban Indian Organizations through the 988 Lifeline Tribal Response Cooperative Agreements and will be awarding over $18 million in 2024. This funding aims to enhance 988’s response to contacts from AI/AN people by providing culturally competent support and improving integration with Tribal Nations and AI/AN organizations.

When you contact 988, a trained counselor answers, listens to you, works to understand how your problem is affecting you, provides support, and shares additional resources if needed. Our counselors have one goal: helping you. They are focused on you and your best interests, providing a listening ear and mental health support when you need it most. They will ask questions about your safety, feelings, social situation, and if you have any thoughts of suicide. If they feel you’re in danger, they’ll discuss emergency services, and/or gather additional contact information for your safety.

Crisis means different things to different people. Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed, supporting a loved one, or dealing with issues like substance use, self-harm, or other troubling thoughts, 988 is here for you 24/7. Caring counselors are here to listen and support you through whatever challenges you’re facing, without fear of stigma or discrimination. No matter what you’re going through, there is hope—988 helps thousands of people every day. You’re not alone, and you deserve to be heard and cared for.

*The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available only in the United States and its five territories