Joining forces in support of stronger, safer, and healthier Tribal communities.

Details By AMERIND July 19, 2024

With a dedicated and sincere effort to pursue your passions, you can spark change and empower others to reach their fullest potential.

This is the reality for Notah Begy III and Gabby Lemieux, two incredible role models who use their platform as professional golfers to make a positive impact on Tribal communities nationwide.

Protecting Our People

Notah and Gabby have partnered with AMERIND, because they know AMERIND understands the unique needs of Tribal entities, and actively contributes to stronger, safer, and healthier Tribal communities. They respect and relate to AMERIND’s mission of being there for Indian Country

As the country’s only 100% Tribally owned insurance provider, AMERIND is also committed to strengthening Native American communities and elevating Tribal sovereignty. We have listened and responded to the unique needs of our People, expanding to offer affordable insurance coverage options for Tribal nations, businesses, and workers.

Our robust Tribal Government & Business Coverage is designed to provide property and liability protection to Tribal governments and business enterprises in Indian Country. Crafted with our first-hand knowledge of Tribal cultures and court systems in mind, our coverage meets the unique needs of Tribal communities at a reduced cost due to our lower expense ratio.

We also offer a Tribal Workers’ Compensation program that allows Tribal entities to maintain sovereignty while keeping Tribal dollars circulating in Indian Country. It is an ideal alternative to conventional, statutory workers’ compensation policies that leave Tribes vulnerable with one-size-fits-all models and potential litigation in state courts under state jurisdiction. Adaptable to your Tribes’ specific needs, we are able to utilize a Tribe’s Workers’ Compensation Law or, in the absence of a Tribal WC Law, our program covers medical expenses, lost wages, death benefits, and permanent disability benefits.

Champions on and off the course

Just like AMERIND, Notah and Gabby are at the top of their game and are dedicated to working with Indian Country.

Notah, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, founded the Notah Begay III Foundation (NB3), a non-profit organization aims to empower Native children by supporting culturally centered programs that foster healthy and active lifestyles within Native American communities. Additionally, he began the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Series to serve as a platform for junior golfers of all levels to compete and enjoy the game. This yearly event is hosted in collaboration with the Golf Channel, the PGA, and other sponsors.

Gabby, a member of Shoshone-Paiute Tribe of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, is noted as the first female Native American pro-golfer and competes on the Epson Tour. Sharing a similar passion with Notah, she wholeheartedly dedicates herself to driving change in Indian Country through her “Swing to Support Native American Youth Education” initiative. With each swing, her impact on Tribal communities grows stronger.

Combining their individual efforts, Notah and Gabby have raised millions of dollars to support Native youth, families, and organizations. They know what it means to open the door of opportunity for Tribal communities. That is why they continue to partner with AMERIND and encourage you to do the same.

Teaming up to serve

AMERIND is proud to provide Indian Country with culturally sensitive, affordable, and reliable insurance options. Owned by more than 400 Tribes, you can keep tribal dollars in Indian Country by doing business sovereign to sovereign with AMERIND.

Our story began in a moment of crisis, but AMERIND’s founders believed in a brighter future to protect Indian Country. AMERIND, alongside our advocates and partners, will always be there for those who need us.

Together, Notah, Gabby and AMERIND are a force for good in Indian Country!