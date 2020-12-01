‘January in Tucson’ online event unites Indigenous leaders, practitioners & community members

- Details
- By University of Arizona
-
Registration for January in Tucson 2021 is currently underway! The Native Nations Institute’s Indigenous Governance Program (IGP) at the University of Arizona will host its annual flagship event throughout the month of January 2021. The course calendar features 17 courses on topics of Indigenous governance — including two new courses addressing Indigenous leadership and problem gambling.
January in Tucson Overview
For three weeks each year, the January in Tucson intensive education session brings together distinguished faculty in the field of Indigenous governance and Indigenous rights, and gives them the opportunity to teach and hold discussions with Indigenous leaders, practitioners, and community members, as well as other individuals interested in Indigenous affairs.
The result is more than just a series of classes on Indigenous topics. JIT courses not only convey important information backed by research, but they allow space for a crucial dialogue to occur between Indigenous peoples from all over the world. This conversation provides new perspectives to familiar challenges, and helps to make JIT a truly unique educational experience.
Indigenous Governance Program - COVID-19 Response
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, JIT 2021 will be live-streamed exclusively via the Zoom video-conferencing platform, and will feature a one-time reduced rate of $500 USD per course. These measures have been taken in hopes of maximizing access for Indigenous communities around the world, and to mitigate concerns about travel and its associated costs during this challenging time.
Two Options to Participate
General Registration. Professional Development or Continuing Education Certificate (CEC). This option is for individuals who:
- Are seeking one or a couple of courses for professional development
- Do not need university credit
- Might like to complete six January in Tucson (JIT) courses in the future and earn a certificate of completion (CEC)
- Register and pay online: igp.arizona.edu/jit
- COST: $500 USD (1 person, 1 course)
Degree Options. Master of Professional Studies in Indigenous Governance, or Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Governance. This option is for individuals who:
- Are applying to be a candidate in the University of Arizona’s Master of Professional Studies in Indigenous Governance Program; or applying to be a candidate in the Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Governance Program
- Are seeking university credit toward a degree at another institution
- COST: $867 USD (Or current tuition rate paid to the University of Arizona)
- Please contact [email protected] for more details
Join us!
Based on past participant feedback, this opportunity comes highly recommended for any individual, team, or cohort that works with Native nations, or for those in search of professional development opportunities related to Indigenous governance. We hope that you will consider joining us online this January!
Register today and review course details at igp.arizona.edu/jit.
Support Independent Indigenous Journalism
Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.
Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.