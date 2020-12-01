Sponsored Content

‘January in Tucson’ online event unites Indigenous leaders, practitioners & community members

Details By University of Arizona December 01, 2020

Registration for January in Tucson 2021 is currently underway! The Native Nations Institute’s Indigenous Governance Program (IGP) at the University of Arizona will host its annual flagship event throughout the month of January 2021. The course calendar features 17 courses on topics of Indigenous governance — including two new courses addressing Indigenous leadership and problem gambling.

January in Tucson Overview

For three weeks each year, the January in Tucson intensive education session brings together distinguished faculty in the field of Indigenous governance and Indigenous rights, and gives them the opportunity to teach and hold discussions with Indigenous leaders, practitioners, and community members, as well as other individuals interested in Indigenous affairs.

The result is more than just a series of classes on Indigenous topics. JIT courses not only convey important information backed by research, but they allow space for a crucial dialogue to occur between Indigenous peoples from all over the world. This conversation provides new perspectives to familiar challenges, and helps to make JIT a truly unique educational experience.

Indigenous Governance Program - COVID-19 Response

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, JIT 2021 will be live-streamed exclusively via the Zoom video-conferencing platform, and will feature a one-time reduced rate of $500 USD per course. These measures have been taken in hopes of maximizing access for Indigenous communities around the world, and to mitigate concerns about travel and its associated costs during this challenging time.

Two Options to Participate

General Registration. Professional Development or Continuing Education Certificate (CEC). This option is for individuals who:

Are seeking one or a couple of courses for professional development

Do not need university credit

Might like to complete six January in Tucson (JIT) courses in the future and earn a certificate of completion (CEC)

Register and pay online: igp.arizona.edu/jit

COST: $500 USD (1 person, 1 course)

Degree Options. Master of Professional Studies in Indigenous Governance, or Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Governance. This option is for individuals who:

Are applying to be a candidate in the University of Arizona’s Master of Professional Studies in Indigenous Governance Program; or applying to be a candidate in the Graduate Certificate in Indigenous Governance Program

Are seeking university credit toward a degree at another institution

COST: $867 USD (Or current tuition rate paid to the University of Arizona)

Please contact [email protected] for more details

Join us!

Based on past participant feedback, this opportunity comes highly recommended for any individual, team, or cohort that works with Native nations, or for those in search of professional development opportunities related to Indigenous governance. We hope that you will consider joining us online this January!

Register today and review course details at igp.arizona.edu/jit.