Huntington National Bank launches Native American Financial Services team

Details By Huntington National Bank February 06, 2024

New group to provide commercial, investment banking to tribes and their business enterprises across U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington National Bank has expanded its commercial banking segment with a new team focused on providing comprehensive financial services to federally recognized Native American tribes and their business enterprises in the United States.

The Native American Financial Services group will offer full-service commercial and investment banking to tribes and communities across a range of sectors, including government, gaming, hospitality, infrastructure and economic development.

“Improving access to capital is aligned with Huntington’s core values to strengthen the communities where we live and work,” said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. “This new team embodies a strong dedication to Indian Country and a passion to helping tribes and communities thrive.”

Banking veteran Mike Lettig has joined Huntington to lead the Native American Financial Services group. A descendant of the Navajo Nation, Lettig brings more than three decades of experience at financial institutions working with tribes. Last year, he received the lifetime achievement award from the Native American Financial Officers Association for his commitment to serving the community and all of Indian Country.

Huntington recently has hired four additional experts to join Lettig on the Native American Financial Services team:

Dr. Alex Wesaw serves as director and relationship manager. With a Ph.D. from Ohio State University, Wesaw joined Huntington from the Ohio History Connection, where he served as Director of American Indian Relations. He also is treasurer of his tribe, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, where he has overseen hundreds of millions in project development at the tribe’s Four Winds Casino Resorts in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.



Allard Teeple serves as senior portfolio manager. He has more than a decade of experience assisting tribes and their enterprises with project development, planning and financing. He started his career at Deloitte as a tribal gaming auditor. Teeple assisted in the founding of the Summer Business Institute for Native American Youth in High School, hosted by Michigan State University, his alma mater for both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He also serves as a faculty teacher for the University of Washington’s tribal gaming and hospitality certificate program. Teeple is a member of the Bay Mills Indian Community in Brimley, Mich.



Ryan Bilsky serves as treasury management lead for the team. He has six years of experience serving tribes for treasury management and investments. Previously, Bilsky served as deputy director of investments for the state of Ohio in the treasurer’s office.



Terence O’Farrell will join Huntington in March as managing director and senior relationship manager. He has served Native American clients across the country for nearly 20 years, helping them secure billions in financing for government, gaming, hospitality, housing and healthcare projects.

