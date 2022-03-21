Hawk Health & Safety, LLC Bringing Onsite Health and Safety to Our Elders, Workplaces and Creating Opportunities for Indigenous Youth

Hawk Health & Safety, LLC specializes in on-site health and safety services, helping clients improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Hawk Health & Safety is owned by Ron Spoerl.

In today's ever-changing world, health care is critical for Tribal members, employees, and the communities we serve. Hawk Health and Safety provides welfare checks for our elders, minimizes risk for the Tribe and our employees (onsite safety), creates opportunities for our youth to engage in opportunities benefiting the medical field arena across our country.

Weekly or Monthly wellness checks are an important service to all elders within our community. Hawk Health and Safety aims to add a mobile unit to the on-site clinics, performing wellness checks on our elders in our community.

The wellness checks would include blood pressure checks, medication, and small conversations with elders in turn sharing any health concerns and how they are currently feeling.

Worksite safety is critical to reducing risk at our casinos or companies we participate in. Having Hawk Health and Safety onsite reduces our risk liability to the Tribe. On average, 85% of worksite injuries and incidents don’t go to a claim or an OSHA reportable benefiting the Tribes EMR rates saving a lot of unnecessary dollars going down the drain.

With help from partners, Hawk Health and Safety is also looking at methods and ways to create opportunities for Indigenous youth. Such as OSHA 30 training so that they can start and move into a career as a safety professional, or bring them on as base level EMTs so that they look at a career in healthcare. Hawk Health and Safety has over 40 years of combined experience treating worker injuries at the time of the incident. Hawk Health & Safety serves clients in manufacturing, construction, distribution, grocery, healthcare, and more, with up to 24/7 coverage. For more information on how to get involved with these efforts please visit https://www.hawkhealthandsafety.com/.



Hawk and Health and Safety is a division of Hawk Industries and a member of the Aambe Foundation.