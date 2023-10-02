GATHERING (Under the Stars)

Details By California Indian Nations College October 02, 2023

California Indian Nations College (CINC)

Palm Desert, California

Hundreds of Native and non-native families and individuals will gather in southern California’s Coachella Valley on Saturday, November 4, 2023 for the 5th annual Gathering (Under the Stars).

Established to spotlight and celebrate the cultures among local tribal communities, Gathering is California Indian Nations College’s (CINC) signature event during Native American Heritage Month. The evening will include traditional song, food, art, & dance and is a public demonstration of Native resilience, creativity, and cultural tradition.

For 2023, Gathering will feature an exclusive fashion show by Hopi designer Wendell Sakiestewa. Founder of Wen Saks Designs, and based in Los Angeles, his fashion fuses traditional Native American aesthetics with contemporary fashion sensibilities. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Wendell’s creative designs have been sought out by celebrities such as Smoky Robinson, Tyrone Barry III, Snoop Dog and Madonna’s guitarist Monty Pittman. His creations have been included in major exhibitions such as The American Indian Influence in Fashion and displayed alongside items from the permanent collection of the Interior Museum’s, Reinventing Tradition: American Indian Design in Contemporary Clothing.

The College was chartered by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, with a mission of offering a culturally relevant academic curriculum rooted in Native American values and to provide personalized support to advance the success of Native and non-Native students. Founded in 2017, CINC enrolled 43 students that first fall semester, and this fall has a student enrollment of 149. With the generous support of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, CINC developed the Path Breakers Program which is dedicated to ensuring each student receives the individualized support necessary to ensure a successful transition to CINC and then on to four-year, or another advanced academic setting.

College collaborators include local Tribes, College of the Desert, University of California, Riverside, California State University, San Bernardino, the Theresa A. Mike Scholarship Foundation, and Native American educators. The College is pursuing institutional accreditation through the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges and will become the only accredited tribal college in California. To learn more, or to donate to support native education, please visit www.CINCollege.org

The Gathering will take place on the University of California, Riverside’s beautiful Palm Desert campus. Conveniently located one mile south of Interstate 10, the campus is at the intersection of Cook Street and Frank Sinatra Drive. Several major hotels are located nearby, and ample free parking surrounds the campus. Admission is free with gates opening at 4pm.

Please address questions and requests for vendor space to [email protected] or 760.363.4383.