Free hands-on workshops for financial aid applications

- Details
- By University of Alaska Fairbanks
-
Financial aid advisors from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are hosting virtual and in-person workshops now through the middle of June for anyone considering college. You do not have to attend or apply to UAF to participate.
|
Find a session in Alaska
Anchorage Kotzebue
We know that paying for college and applying for financial aid can be overwhelming and stressful. In response, UAF created this hands-on program to reduce barriers and increase confidence in college-bound students.
UAF advisors are available for one-on-one or group assistance. In these sessions, you can get help completing financial aid applications, such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (also known as the FAFSA) and scholarship applications. UAF advisors can also help with required supplemental forms, such as verification, budget forecasts and financial aid appeals.
If you have experienced any special circumstances over the last two years, such as income reductions, unemployment, divorce or large medical expenses, a UAF advisor can walk you through how to apply for special consideration for financial aid packages.
UAF advisors will also visit select cities in Alaska (see sidebar). You can sign up for virtual or in-person sessions at uaf.edu/fafsa.
Anyone who attends a session — virtual or in person — will receive a fee waiver for the University of Alaska Fairbanks application and will get additional support filling out our application for admission. Student services staff will also be available to assist with academic advising and registration.
We look forward to helping you navigate the path toward college! Learn more about this program at uaf.edu/fafsa.
11 years of Native NewsWe are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.