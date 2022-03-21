Free hands-on workshops for financial aid applications

March 21, 2022

Financial aid advisors from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are hosting virtual and in-person workshops now through the middle of June for anyone considering college. You do not have to attend or apply to UAF to participate.

Caitlynn Hanna, a University of Alaska Fairbanks engineering student, studies in Wood Center at the Troth Yeddha' Campus in Fairbanks. UAF photo by JR Ancheta.

Find a session in Alaska Anchorage Kotzebue

Bethel Nenana

Delta Junction Nome

Dillingham Palmer

Fairbanks Seward

Galena Sitka

Haines Soldotna

Healy Unalaska

Houston Utqiagvik

Juneau Wasilla

Ketchikan

We know that paying for college and applying for financial aid can be overwhelming and stressful. In response, UAF created this hands-on program to reduce barriers and increase confidence in college-bound students.

UAF advisors are available for one-on-one or group assistance. In these sessions, you can get help completing financial aid applications, such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (also known as the FAFSA) and scholarship applications. UAF advisors can also help with required supplemental forms, such as verification, budget forecasts and financial aid appeals.

If you have experienced any special circumstances over the last two years, such as income reductions, unemployment, divorce or large medical expenses, a UAF advisor can walk you through how to apply for special consideration for financial aid packages.

UAF advisors will also visit select cities in Alaska (see sidebar). You can sign up for virtual or in-person sessions at uaf.edu/fafsa.

Anyone who attends a session — virtual or in person — will receive a fee waiver for the University of Alaska Fairbanks application and will get additional support filling out our application for admission. Student services staff will also be available to assist with academic advising and registration.

We look forward to helping you navigate the path toward college! Learn more about this program at uaf.edu/fafsa.