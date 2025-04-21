FACC offers free classes for entrepreneurs, business owners

Details By First American Capital Corporation April 21, 2025

First American Capital Corporation (FACC) is offering two new educational programs to help small business owners and entrepreneurs find success.

The Profit Mastery Program is designed for established small business owners looking to grow their business while Business Loan Readiness helps entrepreneurs and start-ups secure the necessary funding to get their business off the ground.

The free, two-day Profit Mastery Program helps attendees make more profit, improve cash flow and deepen their understanding of their organization’s finances. Led by FACC’s technical assistance associate Kara Gunderson, Profit Mastery provides business owners, key managers and those who advise them with the information and tools they need to increase profits and grow their business.

Profit Mastery uses case studies to help attendees better understand how their business works. The class is delivered via webinar with a live facilitator. Profit Mastery helps business owners understand common business problems and their financial position, make effective pricing decisions, evaluate cost patterns, make their business bankable, avoid cash crunches and plan for transition.

The next Profit Mastery course will be held May 6-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Oneida Business Hub, 2632 Packerland Drive, Green Bay. Visit faccwi.org/events/profit-mastery-program for more information or to register.

“After recently completing the Profit Mastery course, I can honestly say it is one of the best things I've done for the business since I've opened. The insights and tools learned to help shape and keep my business healthy have been invaluable. I began working on the strategies presented immediately and have recommended it to every business owner I have seen since completing the course. I can't stress enough the value these workshops bring to small business owners, most of whom desperately need the help and resources provided by Kara and FACC.” – Jared Timbo, Owner/Roaster, Full Keel Coffee.

Business Loan Readiness is another new FACC workshop. This workshop provides attendees with information about what they need to navigate the business loan process from application to loan signing.

Emerging entrepreneurs, start-ups, aspiring business owners and business owners planning expansions are invited to the free workshop. Business Loan Readiness provides attendees with an overview of funding options, an understanding of the lending process and lender expectations, the importance of crafting a strong business plan, determining a loan’s amount and purpose, developing reasonable financial projections, preparing a loan package, alternate funding options and business development resources.

The next Business Loan Readiness class will be held May 5 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Oneida Business Hub, 2632 Packerland Dr., Green Bay. There is no cost to attend. For more information or to register, visit faccwi.org/events/business-loan-readiness.

First American Capital Corporation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AICCW) in 2002. FACC provides lending and technical assistance to Native, Tribal and underserved businesses and entrepreneurs statewide. FACC was the first in Wisconsin to achieve the Native Community Development Financial Institution certification and is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Microloan Program designated Intermediary Lender and a Community Advantage Small Business Lending Company (CA SBLC) licensed by the SBA to issue 7(a) loans. The FACC is also pleased to serve as a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Key Strategic Partner. For more information about FACC, visit faccwi.org.