Coming Up the 25th Annual American Indian Tourism Conference

Details By American Indian Tourism Conference August 28, 2023

It’s an exciting time for travel and tourism in America’s Indigenous communities! The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) and its Annual American Indian Tourism Conference (AITC) are marking 25th anniversaries this year, and the energy is palpable.

Taking place October 2-5, 2023, at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma - a AAA Four Diamond resort - this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to grow their presence in this vibrant industry. Join more than 300 attendees for networking opportunities, high-level keynotes, and informative sessions led by top hospitality and tourism experts. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to celebrate and elevate indigenous tourism!

The 25th Anniversary theme, “We are Still Here!” truly captures the enduring spirit and resilience of the 574 federally recognized Tribes, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who have called these lands and waters their home for centuries. As AIANTA celebrates this milestone, we too are reminded of the challenges we have faced and overcome, emerging stronger and more determined than ever to amplify the voices of our people and share their stories with the world. Starting with a simple idea, we have grown to become a leading force in the tourism industry, setting the stage for even greater success in the next 25 years and beyond. The theme of “We are Still Here!” not only honors our past, but also represents our unwavering commitment to the future.

Discover the Value of Attending the AITC

Are you interested in gaining invaluable insights into Indigenous Tourism? Look no further than the AITC – the perfect event for those looking to connect with fellow Tribal leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals in areas such as tourism, agritourism, arts, museums, fish and wildlife, parks and recreation and more. Even if you are not directly involved in the industry, media professionals and travel enthusiasts alike can benefit from attending this conference and learning more. The event also provides a fantastic networking opportunity for artisans and exhibitors who are interested in showcasing their products and services and forming valuable partnerships. So don’t wait, secure your spot today and take the first step towards advancing your career in American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian Tourism that honors traditions and values.

You don’t want to miss exceptional conference sessions to include:

Indigenous Tourism and Working with the Travel Trade

Developing Visitor Resources and Cultural Toolkits

Youth Rise Apprenticeships: How to Create Youth Engagement Within Cultural Heritage Tourism

Opportunities for Non-Gaming Tribal Tourism Enterprises with Indian Casinos

Tourism Planning: Multiple Communities, One Vision

Office of Indian Economic Development (OIED) Walking with Tribes & Native Businesses - Helping Guarantee the Economic Future of Indian County

Beyond Tourism: Establishing Partnerships, Increasing Representation, and Serving Our Communities

Panel discussion on Regenerative Tourism

Agritourism & Art - Planning a Tribal Lifeways Tour; and much more.

Mobile workshops are an AITC tradition as AIANTA partners with the local host Tribe to showcase Native tourism experiences around the conference host site. On Monday, October 2, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will provide guests with two one-of-a-kind cultural tourism experiences including the new Choctaw Cultural Center and a visit to the Tribe’s reservation in southeast Oklahoma. In addition, the Chickasaw Nation, located in south-central Oklahoma, invites you to explore the historical sites of Chickasaw Country in a fun-filled day of hands on-activities, historical demonstrations, and behind-the-scenes tours.

Conference registration is $625 for AIANTA members who register by the standard rate deadline (September 14, 2023). A select number of exhibitor spaces are available at $800 per booth for members and $1,000 for non-members. As with previous years, the conference will also feature a Business of Art Seminar and Native Art Market, and artisans are encouraged to secure a table for $300.

To register and learn more about AITC, visit www.aianta.org/aitc.