BMCC receives approval for Licensed Practical Nursing program

Details By Bay Mills Community College July 10, 2025

BRIMLEY, Mich.— On June 5, Bay Mills Community College officially received approval from the Michigan Board of Nursing to launch a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) certificate program. The approval marks the return of LPN education to the BMCC main campus and responds to the growing need for qualified nursing professionals across the Eastern Upper Peninsula. This milestone reinstates a nursing education pathway that was last offered by BMCC in 1999.

“This outcome was possible due to the exceptional team that undertook this challenging endeavor of securing approval. Carrie Perez assumed leadership, collaborating with the nursing team and the academic department to prepare the required documentation for submission to the State Board,” said BMCC President, Dr. Duane Bedell. “I applaud the dedication and effort invested in making this a successful endeavor. I eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact that the LPN program will have on our community.”

The LPN curriculum is designed to align with the college’s mission as a tribally controlled, land-grant institution and serves to provide students with a solid foundation embedded with the standards of nursing practice. The program combines traditional Native American teachings within a conceptual framework, which promotes an appreciation of the unique cultural, racial, and social differences among patients. The program also supports BMCC’s broader goal of increasing educational attainment and healthcare equity for Native American students and other underserved populations.

The LPN program was developed in consultation with the Michigan Board of Nursing, National Nursing Accrediting Agencies, Lake Superior State University’s Nursing Program, and regional healthcare partners including MyMichigan Medical Center Sault and Mackinac Straits Health System. According to a 2024 regional survey, 100% of healthcare employers in Chippewa, Luce, and Mackinac Counties are experiencing an LPN shortage, with more than half reporting vacancy rates of 20% or higher.

"LPNs are critical members of a healthcare team, and we're incredibly excited to play our part in helping address the shortage of healthcare workers in our community by offering education programs that train those who wish to pursue a career or advance themselves in healthcare.” said Carrie Perez, director of nursing at BMCC.

Beyond providing immediate workforce support, the LPN program will also offer a career ladder for students who wish to pursue higher degrees in nursing.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Bay Mills Community College’s launch of its LPN program,” said Dr. Kathy Berchem, dean of nursing at Lake Superior State University. “Our strong partnership with BMCC provides a vital bridge for LPNs who wish to continue into LSSU’s BSN program. “Together, we are expanding access to high quality nursing education and better serving our community’s health needs.”

The LPN program will welcome its first student cohort beginning in January 2026. In as little as 12 months, BMCC PN graduates are eligible to take the Michigan NCLEX-PN exam, provided they meet the requirements of the State Board of Nursing.