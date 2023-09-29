Bgesh Incorporated: A Beacon of Excellence Through Values and Commitment

Details By Bgesh Incorporated September 29, 2023

In the realm of Professional & Technical Services, one company shines brightly not just for its unwavering commitment to values.

Established in 2010, by Charissa and Wes Halliburton, Bgesh, Incorporated, a Native American, Women-Owned Small Business, has emerged as an impactful partner in the business world.

The name Bgesh originates from the Potawatomi language, encapsulating a powerful mission - Hope. It signifies not only confidence and trust but also a strong desire for success. This spirit of hope runs through every facet of Bgesh's operations.

What makes Bgesh a compelling business partner?

The answer lies in their genuine commitment to integrity and unwavering care for their team. Bgesh doesn't just envision a better tomorrow; they actively build it. Success is measured not only in business achievements but also in the positive impact made on their community and the lives they touch

The Vision

Bgesh, Incorporated envisions a future where our communi is protected from harm and its people are employed and financially secure.

The Mission

To reduce risk for our clients and deliver exceptional service with integrity, diligence, and fruitful communication.

Bgesh's Unique Advantages

Bgesh offers a wide array of services to federal entities and commercial businesses, ranging from consulting and staff augmentation to financial management and IT solutions. Bgesh is a trusted source for cutting-edge services.

What sets Bgesh apart is its commitment to providing unique advantages:

Débaské Bgesh Impact Program – Nurturing the Vision Financial Stability for Dependability Geographically Dispersed Offices for Enhanced Reach An Average Personnel Experience of 20+ Years DCAA-Compliant Accounting Systems for Precision SBA 8(a) Certified / WOSB / Indian Small Business Economic Enterprise (ISBEE)

Bgesh's Capabilities

Consulting & Staff Augmentation

Professional & Managed Services

Operations & Maintnence

Informaton Technology

Security Solutions

Construction

Healthcare

Facilities & Infostructure

Pursuit of Excellence

Dedicated Program Management: Bgesh's project managers personify integrity, professionalism, and determination.

Exceptional In-House Recruitment: Integrity is the glue that binds Bgesh's great team.

Powerful Team Focus: Clients trust Bgesh's team to meet and exceed expectations with unwavering professionalism.

The Golden Rule: Exceptional service, fruitful communication, and proactive solutions define Bgesh's approach.

Bgesh's Core Solutions/Competencies span a wide range of industries, tailored to meet each client's unique needs.

The timeline of Bgesh's achievements is a testament to its relentless growth. From its inception in 2010, to its recent SBA 8(a) Direct Awards with the Department of Air Force and Department of the Army in 2023.

Looking To The Future

As Bgesh advances, its Vision 2025 - WABJEGAZE comes into focus: To become a Sustainable Small Business Enterprise that empowers its employees and their families to attain their life goals. Under Charissa and Wes Halliburton's steady leadership, Bgesh is poised to continue making a lasting impact on its community, clients, and the professional and technical services landscape.

Bgesh, Incorporated isn't just a company; it's a beacon of hope, integrity, and a relentless commitment to excellence. It's a shining example of small businesses seeking to chart a path to success while leaving a positive mark on their industries and communities.

Interested in working together?

Bgesh would love to partner with you!

Reach out for detailed information on their capabilities and expertise.

We're dedicated to finding solutions that meet your requirements and exceed expectations.

Contact Bgesh:

Charissa Halliburton, CEO | [email protected]

Wes Halliburton, COO | [email protected]

Website: www.bgesh.com

Phone: 210.497.1217