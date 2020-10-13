Bead & Powwow Supply: The story of an Indigenous-Woman Owned company

- Details
Bead & Powwow Supply is an Anishinaabe-owned ecommerce company offering Czech seed beads, beading supplies, and other supplies needed for contemporary Indigenous art. Available items include Czech Seed Beads in sizes 10/0, 11/0, 12/0, 13/0 and 16/0, 3-cuts in sizes 9/0 and 12/0, 11/0 2-cuts, rhinestone banding, sew-on crystals, Anishinaabe Bimishimo jingles, quilter’s quality 100% cotton fabrics, ribbon, beading needles and thread, other beading supplies, and more.
Supplies for Indigenous Art
Our inventory and website are designed with Indigenous bead artists in mind. We cater to Indigenous artists because we are Indigenous artists. We can also help with finding the right size glovers needle or thread for your project. Of course, non-Indigenous folk are welcome to shop with us, but we may not have everything for mainstream American beadwork or be able to answer all your questions.
Indigenous-Woman Owned
Bead & Powwow Supply is owned by Autumn “Ellie” Mitchell who is Eagle Clan and an enrolled member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan. Bead & Powwow Supply is operated within the original treaty boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation in modern-day Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Culturally Familiar Digital Space
With powwows and gatherings cancelled, we’ve tried to create a digital space that reflects our Anishinaabe culture and values. If you read item descriptions, you’ll find bead colors compared to Great Lakes trees, plants, and traditional foodstuffs. Descriptions also explain what types and sizes of beads are best for various powwow regalia. Anishinaabemowin (Anishinaabe language) is scattered throughout our site, in our emails, social media posts, and even our invoices.
Reducing Environmental Impact
In 2019, we announced our goal to eliminate single use plastics in our packaging materials. I’m proud to say that we’ve almost gotten there in under one year. Here are some of the changes we’ve made.
- Clear Poly flap and seal bags are 100% recycled.
- The new slim paper bags are 100% recycled (40% post-consumer), recyclable and compostable!
- Bubble mailers are at least 32.6% recycled and feature two sticky stripes, making them easy to reuse. They’re also recyclable.
- The cardboard boxes stamped with Bead & Powwow Supply are 100% recycled and recyclable.
We are still using some USPS packaging some of which are made from recycled content. We also re-use nearly all of the packing materials that our shipment comes with (following sanitary precautions, of course). You may receive items packed in plastic zip bags; we’re using up our remaining supply. Our next step is to find a greener (but economical) alternative to packing tape.
Anishinaabe Art & Jewelry
If you’re not a beader but want to purchase beadwork, we can help with that too. We carry beadwork and jewelry made by Anishinaabe artists. Items include beaded rope keychains and lanyards, medallions, necklaces, beaded floral earrings, dangly earrings, chokers, and more! You can also see artist statements and biographies. Each piece is listed with the tribal affiliation of the artist.
Bead & Powwow Supply
PO Box 1570
Mount Pleasant, MI 48804
Phone: (989) 941-5861
Fax: (989) 315-8377
Email: [email protected]
Looking for more information? Visit:
powwowsupply.com (beads, beading supplies, powwow regalia supplies)
ishkogan.com (Anishinaabe art and jewelry)
Follow on social media at:
Facebook: Facebook.com/powwowsupply
Instagram: Instagram.com/bead_kwe
Twitter: Twitter.com/powwowsupply
