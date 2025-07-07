AIANTA Launches Expanded Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards with New Categories; Submissions Open

Details By American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association July 07, 2025

American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association adds five new categories to the Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards to be held on October 29, 2025 in Choctaw, Mississippi at the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference

Recognizing the significant $11.6 billion annual contribution of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian-owned tourism firms to the U.S. economy, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) is now accepting submissions for the esteemed Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards, formerly known as the Excellence in Tourism Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and cultural tourism in nine distinct categories across our U.S. Native Nations and communities.

Building upon the success of previous years and reflecting the dynamic evolution of the industry, AIANTA is thrilled to introduce five new award categories this year. Joining the established Indigenous Destination of the Year, Best Cultural Heritage Experience, Excellence in Customer Service, and Industry Professional of the Year are:

Best Indigenous Culinary Tourism Experience: Honoring businesses that provide authentic guest experiences showcasing Indigenous food and beverage.

Indigenous Futures Award: Recognizing up to three Indigenous individuals, aged 30 and under, for their impactful contributions to the development of a vibrant and professional tourism industry.

Indigenous Artisan of the Year: Celebrating artists who excel in their craft and serve as vital cultural ambassadors, strengthening Indigenous tourism and preserving traditions. Special consideration will be given to artists involved in public art, community contributions, or the continuation of traditional art forms.

Best Indigenous Music Experience of the Year: Recognizing businesses or organizations that deliver authentic guest experiences showcasing Indigenous music, performance, and cultural heritage. This encompasses events, musical experiences, traditional dance groups, musicians, or musical groups significantly contributing to cultural heritage tourism through music.

Industry Partner of the Year: Presented to a current AIANTA partner business or organization that exemplifies industry best practices and fosters an inclusive environment amplifying Indigenous voices. This award is selected by the AIANTA CEO.

The recipients of these prestigious awards will be formally honored at the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference during the Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in Choctaw, Mississippi.

AIANTA invites nominations that highlight the champions of hospitality within Native Nations and communities’ travel and tourism sectors. These are the individuals and enterprises that consistently exceed expectations, craft unforgettable moments for visitors, and cultivate enduring connections. Whether you know of a large-scale operation such as a casino resort or a cultural center, museum, or historical village demonstrating exceptional dedication to impeccable customer service, AIANTA encourages you to submit a nomination. Your participation in recognizing these leaders is a testament to your commitment to upholding the highest standards in the field.

"The Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards underscore the significant $11.6 billion economic power of Indigenous-owned tourism and celebrate the innovation and cultural richness within our communities," said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert. “With the exciting addition of five new categories this year, we are further recognizing the diverse contributions that are shaping the future of Indigenous tourism and creating unforgettable experiences for travelers."

The deadline for all submissions is Friday, July 18, 2025. To submit your nominations and view full award criteria, visit www.aianta.org/aitc/excellence-in-tourism/. This event is accompanied by dinner and a silent auction on Wednesday, October 29, which raises funds for AIANTA’s Tourism and Hospitality Scholarship Program.

Registration is also now open for the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), which will be held on the tribal homelands of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, October 27-30, 2025, at Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi and organized by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA). To register and learn more, visit www.aianta.org/aitc.

For more than 26 years, AIANTA has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian nations engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Indigenous-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.

Native Nations and communities who are looking to start or expand their cultural tourism footprint can find resources at www.aianta.org and visitors interested in learning more about Indigenous culture can visit www.nativeamerica.travel.

About AIANTA

For more than 26 years, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) has served as the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States. Established by tribes for tribes to address inequities in the tourism system, AIANTA is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit governed by an all-Native board of directors and serves as a united voice for the $11.6 billion Native hospitality sector. AIANTA’s successful legislative work led to the industry-changing Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act (NATIVE Act) funding in 2018, as Indian Country Tourism was recognized through federal appropriations via NATIVE Act implementation. AIANTA’s mission is to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indigenous tourism that honors traditions and values while helping AIANNH businesses become market/export ready for domestic and international markets. Visit www.aianta.org to learn more.

About the Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards

Established by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA), the only national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States, AIANTA honors excellence in the industry through the annual Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards. Recognizing the significant $11.6 billion annual contribution of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian-owned tourism firms to the U.S. economy, these prestigious awards celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and cultural tourism in nine distinct categories across our U.S. Native Nations and communities. The awardees are formally recognized at the annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), which in its 27th year, brings together more than 300 attendees for unparalleled networking, keynote sessions, and expert-led breakout sessions. To learn more, visit www.aianta.org/aitc/excellence-in-tourism/.