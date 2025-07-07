AIANTA Launches Expanded Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards with New Categories; Submissions Open

- Details
- By American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association
-
American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association adds five new categories to the Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards to be held on October 29, 2025 in Choctaw, Mississippi at the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference
Recognizing the significant $11.6 billion annual contribution of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian-owned tourism firms to the U.S. economy, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) is now accepting submissions for the esteemed Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards, formerly known as the Excellence in Tourism Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and cultural tourism in nine distinct categories across our U.S. Native Nations and communities.
Building upon the success of previous years and reflecting the dynamic evolution of the industry, AIANTA is thrilled to introduce five new award categories this year. Joining the established Indigenous Destination of the Year, Best Cultural Heritage Experience, Excellence in Customer Service, and Industry Professional of the Year are:
- Best Indigenous Culinary Tourism Experience: Honoring businesses that provide authentic guest experiences showcasing Indigenous food and beverage.
- Indigenous Futures Award: Recognizing up to three Indigenous individuals, aged 30 and under, for their impactful contributions to the development of a vibrant and professional tourism industry.
- Indigenous Artisan of the Year: Celebrating artists who excel in their craft and serve as vital cultural ambassadors, strengthening Indigenous tourism and preserving traditions. Special consideration will be given to artists involved in public art, community contributions, or the continuation of traditional art forms.
- Best Indigenous Music Experience of the Year: Recognizing businesses or organizations that deliver authentic guest experiences showcasing Indigenous music, performance, and cultural heritage. This encompasses events, musical experiences, traditional dance groups, musicians, or musical groups significantly contributing to cultural heritage tourism through music.
- Industry Partner of the Year: Presented to a current AIANTA partner business or organization that exemplifies industry best practices and fosters an inclusive environment amplifying Indigenous voices. This award is selected by the AIANTA CEO.
The recipients of these prestigious awards will be formally honored at the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference during the Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in Choctaw, Mississippi.
AIANTA invites nominations that highlight the champions of hospitality within Native Nations and communities’ travel and tourism sectors. These are the individuals and enterprises that consistently exceed expectations, craft unforgettable moments for visitors, and cultivate enduring connections. Whether you know of a large-scale operation such as a casino resort or a cultural center, museum, or historical village demonstrating exceptional dedication to impeccable customer service, AIANTA encourages you to submit a nomination. Your participation in recognizing these leaders is a testament to your commitment to upholding the highest standards in the field.
"The Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards underscore the significant $11.6 billion economic power of Indigenous-owned tourism and celebrate the innovation and cultural richness within our communities," said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert. “With the exciting addition of five new categories this year, we are further recognizing the diverse contributions that are shaping the future of Indigenous tourism and creating unforgettable experiences for travelers."
The deadline for all submissions is Friday, July 18, 2025. To submit your nominations and view full award criteria, visit www.aianta.org/aitc/excellence-in-tourism/. This event is accompanied by dinner and a silent auction on Wednesday, October 29, which raises funds for AIANTA’s Tourism and Hospitality Scholarship Program.
Registration is also now open for the 27th Annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), which will be held on the tribal homelands of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, October 27-30, 2025, at Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi and organized by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA). To register and learn more, visit www.aianta.org/aitc.
For more than 26 years, AIANTA has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian nations engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Indigenous-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.
Native Nations and communities who are looking to start or expand their cultural tourism footprint can find resources at www.aianta.org and visitors interested in learning more about Indigenous culture can visit www.nativeamerica.travel.
About AIANTA
For more than 26 years, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) has served as the only national organization dedicated to advancing cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States. Established by tribes for tribes to address inequities in the tourism system, AIANTA is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit governed by an all-Native board of directors and serves as a united voice for the $11.6 billion Native hospitality sector. AIANTA’s successful legislative work led to the industry-changing Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act (NATIVE Act) funding in 2018, as Indian Country Tourism was recognized through federal appropriations via NATIVE Act implementation. AIANTA’s mission is to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indigenous tourism that honors traditions and values while helping AIANNH businesses become market/export ready for domestic and international markets. Visit www.aianta.org to learn more.
About the Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards
Established by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA), the only national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing tourism in Native Nations and communities across the United States, AIANTA honors excellence in the industry through the annual Excellence in Indigenous Tourism Awards. Recognizing the significant $11.6 billion annual contribution of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian-owned tourism firms to the U.S. economy, these prestigious awards celebrate outstanding achievements in travel and cultural tourism in nine distinct categories across our U.S. Native Nations and communities. The awardees are formally recognized at the annual American Indigenous Tourism Conference (AITC), which in its 27th year, brings together more than 300 attendees for unparalleled networking, keynote sessions, and expert-led breakout sessions. To learn more, visit www.aianta.org/aitc/excellence-in-tourism/.
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher