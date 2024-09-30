A Path to Energy Independence: Geothermal Solutions for Indigenous Communities

- Details
- By Geothermal Rising
-
From October 24-27, 2024, Indigenous leaders, clean energy advocates, and policymakers will gather on Hawai’i Island for the Indigenous Geothermal Symposium, an international event spotlighting the role of geothermal energy in Indigenous communities. Hosted by Geothermal Rising, the symposium will explore how geothermal technology offers Indigenous nations a path to energy sovereignty, sustainability, and economic resilience.
Event Highlights:
- Dates: October 24-27, 2024
- Location: Hilton Waikoloa Village, Hawai’i Island
- Key Topics: Geothermal energy, tribal leadership, energy independence, sustainable development
- Special Focus: Indigenous-led projects like Pilgrim Hot Springs (US) and Tu Deh-Kah (Canada)
As the global demand for clean energy grows, Indigenous communities are driving geothermal development, using their land and resources to create sustainable, long-term energy solutions. The symposium will highlight Indigenous-led projects, illustrating how geothermal energy can deliver reliable power, create jobs, and respect cultural traditions.
With a lineup of indigenous leaders, energy experts, and policymakers, the symposium will offer insights into the challenges and opportunities of utilizing geothermal energy on Indigenous lands.
This free symposium is open to all who are interested in exploring the potential of geothermal energy. Attendees will also receive discounted registration for the Geothermal Rising Conference October 27-30, 2024.
Recap:
Register here today!
For more information visit our website or contact Jessica Eagle-Bluestone at [email protected]
