2nd Annual Fire Gala Generates Support for California Indian Nation College Students

Details By California Indian Nations College April 22, 2024

California Indian Nations College (CINC) has been dedicated to its preparation for their highly anticipated 2nd Annual Fire Gala. The Gala, a fundraising initiative, is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 17, 2024, between the hours of 6-9PM, at the stunning Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, this event is sure to be an evening to remember.

The 2nd Annual Fire Gala is a key fundraising initiative which supports the success and empowerment of Native and non-Native students attending CINC and their communities. This year's 2nd Annual Fire Gala will feature a plated dinner, joyous entertainment, a competitive silent auction, and an award recognition ceremony. CINC is also thrilled to announce a featured performance by a Native Comedian, to make it a truly memorable event for all attendees and guests.

CINC is thrilled to announce the Native Comedian for the evening is Tonia Jo Hall, a renowned Native Comedian, Motivational Speaker, and Wellness Advocate. Hall, who is of Lakota & Hidatsa descent, is known for her pioneering work in promoting the concept of “Laughter is Medicine,” which has resonated deeply within Native community and audiences. Her presence at the 2nd Annual Fire Gala is sure to bring laughter and inspiration to donate for all guests in attendance.

In addition to the joyous entertainment, attendees will have the chance to participate and place their bids in a silent auction during the night. Items have been generously donated by Native artisans, compassionate community businesses, and supportive partners which will be featured on displays throughout the night. The selection of items available for auction is diverse and captivating. Among them are exquisite artistic designs, meticulously crafted Native jewelry, practical gift cards, and delightful gift sets. Each item possesses a unique allure, sure to capture the attention of attendees and inspire spirited bidding.

Tickets for the 2nd Annual Fire Gala are in high demand, with only a limited number of Premier tables still available. Secure your spot at this unforgettable event by choosing from individual seats or reserving a Premier table, which accommodates up to 10 guests, guaranteeing an evening of shared joy and celebration. Do not miss out on the Earlybird pricing, available until April 26th, and join us for a night filled with laughter, entertainment, and community spirit. Details can be found at https://cincollege.org/gala/ or contact [email protected] for further inquiries. To register and purchase tickets for the event, interested individuals can visit Fire Gala EventBrite Link. Join CINC on May 17th for an unforgettable experience that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of students and the community.

CINC is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit, two-year tribal college chartered by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. CINC serves the region with fully accredited culturally responsive college classes, personalized student support, and community services, including a GED program, tutoring, and individualized advising and mentoring. CINC empowers students to advance Native American cultures, languages, and traditions by supporting student success with a culturally responsive curriculum rooted in Native American values.

For more information, please visit California Indian Nations College website at Home - CINCollege for details about the college’s mission and event details for the 2nd Annual Fire Gala.