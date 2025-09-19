Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation Celebrates 25 Years of Giving

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2025

The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation marked a significant milestone on Thursday, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Community Fund at the annual Partners in Philanthropy Luncheon. The event honored three outstanding grantees whose work reflects the core values that guide the Tribe’s philanthropic efforts: stewardship, reciprocity, and community care.

For the first time, this year’s luncheon also spotlighted the growing impact of the Doyuti T’uhkama Fund. Together with the Community Fund, it represents the Tribe’s expanding commitment to strengthening communities across California and beyond through strategic investments and long-term partnerships.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Held under the theme “Generosity Through Generations,” the celebration paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Yocha Dehe’s giving and the timeless Patwin traditions of sharing, protecting the land, and supporting one another.

Combined, the Community Fund and the Doyuti T’uhkama Fund have contributed more than $236 million to over 500 organizations working to improve lives, protect natural resources, and advance equity across generations. Established in 2000, the Community Fund continues to support initiatives in education, healthcare, cultural preservation, and essential services. Launched in 2016 through a historic compact with the State of California, the Doyuti T’uhkama Fund has expanded the Tribe’s philanthropic reach, enabling deeper investments in equity, opportunity, and resilience.

Honoring the 2025 Award Recipients

This year’s event recognized three grantees whose leadership, innovation, and service stand out within their fields:

American Indian College Fund — Recipient of the Tahtimihn Award (tahtimihn meaning “the star” in the Patwin language), honoring outstanding work in advancing Native education and community empowerment. Since its founding in 1989, the College Fund has awarded over $86 million in scholarships and provided $80 million in direct support to 34 Tribal Colleges and Universities nationwide.

California Indian Legal Services (CILS) — Recognized for its long-standing commitment to protecting Tribal sovereignty, advocating for Native rights, and strengthening governance. As one of the oldest nonprofit legal organizations dedicated to serving Native communities, CILS has led impactful legal efforts while offering accessible services to Tribes and individuals across the state.

Robinson Rancheria Environmental Center — Honored for its leadership in environmental protection and cultural preservation. Operated by the Robinson Rancheria Pomo Indians, the Center runs comprehensive programs focused on sustainability, natural resource management, and intertribal collaboration, continuing a strong tradition of caring for ancestral lands and waters.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher