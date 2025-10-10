Indigenous Peoples' Day Events

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg October 10, 2025

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, observed on October 13, 2025, is a time to recognize the history, culture, and ongoing contributions of Indigenous peoples across the United States.

The day serves as a response to Columbus Day, shifting the focus from colonization to survival, self-determination, and the continued presence of Native nations.

Across Indian Country, communities are gathering to celebrate through art, music, ceremony, and conversation.

Here are events happening across Indian Country:

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

Rapid City, SD

October 13, 2025

The community will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a rally and march from 12–2 p.m. at the Memorial Park Bandshell, followed by a free concert, food trucks, and art vendors at Main Street Square. An Art Build will also be held on October 11 for those who want to help create visuals for the event by texting ART4IPD to 50302.

Indigenous Peoples Day

Lacrosse, WI

October 13, 2025

Daytime activities include trolley tours, and a lacrosse tournament at Myrick Park, along with vendors, education, and family-friendly programming. The evening program at UW–La Crosse’s Bluffs Ballroom will feature community tables, a shared dinner, and performances by Irene Keenan Jr., Waaksikra Voices, and the Hocak Dancers, followed by a keynote from Amy Lonetree.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

Oneida, WI

October 13, 2025

The Oneida Nation will host an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration behind the Norbert Hill Center near the Oneida Powwow Grounds. The day begins at 8:00 a.m. with a Sacred Tobacco Thanksgiving Ceremony. The event welcomes all who wish to celebrate and stand in solidarity with Indigenous communities.

Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow

Minneapolis, MN

October 13, 2025

The event begins at 1 p.m. with doors opening and an Indigenous Freedom Rally, followed by Grand Entry at 3 p.m.and closing at 7 p.m. Highlights include Tiny Tots, a 1-Man Drum Contest, and a Traditional Showcase, with food trucks and Gatherings Café serving from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 500 guests will receive walking tacos at 1 p.m., and the first 100 registered dancers will earn an honorarium.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

Iowa City, IA

October 12, 2025

Community members are invited to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area. The Black Angel will provide food at a discounted price, and the Eagle Feather Singers will perform throughout the afternoon. The event is free and open to the public.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

Traverse City, MI

October 13, 2025

The Dennos Museum Center invites the community to a free Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration featuring learning, storytelling, and cultural performances. The event begins at 11 a.m. with storytime presented by TADL, followed by a powwow dancer presentation. Attendees can also enjoy a free book and take-home craft.

Field Museum’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Chicago, IL

October 13, 2025

The Field Museum will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring storytelling, song, dance, and hands-on activities honoring Indigenous cultures. Highlights include performances by Starr Chief Eagle and Danza Azteca, plus an Indigi-Fair showcasing community partnerships and cultural learning.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

Leland, MI

October 13, 2025

Indigenous Peoples’ Day event will take place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Old Art Building. The free event features the Dusty Bear Singers, traditional dancers, a panel on “Anishinaabeg Way of Life,” and a short film screening. Visitors can explore Anishinaabe art at the Leelanau Historical Society, enjoy Indigenous cuisine by Raphael Foods, and learn about local cultural connections to the land.

Indigenous Peoples Day Event

Salem, MA

October 13, 2025

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Main Atrium. Included with admission, the event invites visitors to help create a large woven paper mural inspired by wampum belts, honoring the artistry of Northeastern Indigenous nations such as the Wampanoag, Massachusett, and Narragansettpeoples. Participants can add their own “bead” to share messages of respect, gratitude, and solidarity.

NSU Indigneous Peoples Day

Talequah, OK

October 13, 2025

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Northeastern State University’s Beta Field starting at 2 p.m. The event features traditional games, speakers, and dinner provided by The Dogfather at 5:30 p.m. (free for the first 200 guests), followed by a solidarity march around campus at 6:30 p.m.

Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend Celebration

Rochester, NY

October 11-13, 2025

The Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) will host “Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Indigenous Ingenuity,” open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, included with museum admission, invites visitors to explore Indigenous innovations through Native Youth Olympic games, bridge‐building engineering displays, and activities spotlighting Navajo Code Talkers and other cultural contributions.

