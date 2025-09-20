Chickasaw Gov. Anoatubby Leads Chickasaw Community Bank, Ada, Ribbon Cutting

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media September 20, 2025

ADA, Okla.— Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby led ribbon cutting and sign unveiling ceremonies, Friday, Sept. 19, to dedicate an Ada branch of Chickasaw Community Bank, 1100 Lonnie Abbott Blvd., a milestone that signifies a continued investment in the success and quality of life of the people who live and work in the Ada community.

Governor Anoatubby said the bank’s mission, “building better lives for everyone,” reflects the Chickasaw Nation’s commitment to the progress and prosperity of communities.

“By focusing on people and community, and by remaining rooted in the same fundamental principles that have kept Chickasaws united and thriving for centuries, Chickasaw Community Bank has grown to be a leading financial institution, and we are excited to extend that here as we begin this new chapter in the history of Chickasaw Community Bank,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Established in 2002 in Oklahoma City, Chickasaw Community Bank has served the financial needs of Oklahomans and First Americans across the country for the past two decades.

In 2025, Chickasaw Community Bank acquired Oklahoma Heritage Bank, a well-established community bank serving the Ada, Stratford, Roff and Byng communities with a rich legacy of locally focused service.

“For the Chickasaw Nation, this bank is much more than a business. It is a homegrown institution that draws on traditional Chickasaw values and our long history of being a good neighbor and a willing partner in the progress and prosperity of our shared communities,” Governor Anoatubby said. “Since its beginning, the bank has been a resource for economic and community development, primarily in the Oklahoma City area. Now, we are excited to begin delivering those services and benefits here.”

Expanding the bank to Ada, home of the Chickasaw Nation’s headquarters, medical center and several facilities and businesses, represents an ongoing investment in the local community, Governor Anoatubby said, and contributes to the local economy and quality of life of those people who live and work in the Ada community.

The Chickasaw Nation has continually invested in Ada’s growth and progress to strengthen the city in a range of ways, including infrastructure improvements, enhanced public safety and educational opportunities, as well as partnerships with local businesses, local governments and various organizations.

“Today, we continue to serve our people and as a part of that we are committed as ever to serving this community and those surrounding us,” he said.

The new branch of Chickasaw Community Bank, located in the heart of Chickasaw Country, provides a local perspective of the financial needs of area residents.

“That insight, and the relationships we already enjoy, provide tremendous upside and opportunities to offer the best possible financial service while supporting our tribe’s mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people and our goals of building a strong and sustainable economic foundation that supports our sovereignty, self-determination and ability to provide vital programs and services.”

A History of Service

During the past two decades, Chickasaw Community Bank has helped countless people buy homes, save for their children’s future, build businesses and provide families with the financial means to achieve their dreams. In addition to offering full banking and loan services, Chickasaw Community Bank offers several services designed to serve Chickasaw and First Americans.

“As a tribally owned bank, we possess unique insights into the workings of federal loan programs, which enables us to develop customized approaches to services. We make it a priority to offer financial services to tribes, tribal housing authorities and other tribal entities to help them meet the specific needs of their citizens,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Chickasaw Community Bank was established to bring to fruition Governor Anoatubby’s vision of a tribally owned bank to uniquely meet the needs of Indian Country and the greater community, and to build better lives for everyone. The full-service bank, headquartered in Oklahoma City, is the nationwide leading provider of HUD 184 First American home loans in the nation.

