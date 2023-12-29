SRMT Environmental Response Team Receives New Van

Details By Native News Online Staff December 29, 2023

On December 27th the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s (SRMT) Environment Division’s Environmental Response Team (ERT) received a new custom-built 2023 Ford Transit response vehicle.

The new vehicle will replace the current US Air Force, 1982 International Harvester heavy-duty bus. The purchase (estimated cost of $172,000) was made possible through funds set aside by the Tribal Volkswagen Settlement Agreement.

“This will truly elevate the professionalism and efficiencies of the SRMT Environment Response Team,” Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said.

The van will be utilized to transport vital supplies quickly and efficiently during emergency environmental situations. It comes loaded with plenty of storage space, a computer work area and an awning for protection from weather elements as well as other small amenities. Emergency lighting surrounds the vehicle, allowing to alert community members that an emergency situation is taking place and to avoid the area

where the vehicle is being used for the safety of themselves, as well as the ERT.

Storage cabinets line both sides of the bus to ensure safe keeping of all of the essential equipment needed by ERT. It’s modern style of white is embossed with the SRMT logo and large lettering that reads “Environment Division” on both sides of the bus.

“In the event of an emergency environmental response, the vehicle and it’s particular lighting should provide community members with a sense of calmness,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said.

