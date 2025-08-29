Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Wraps Summer T-Ball and Mini-Basketball Leagues for Young Children

Tags

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project August 29, 2025

ZUNI, NM — This summer, the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project brought two beloved sports opportunities to its youngest athletes: its 3rd Annual T-Ball League and its inaugural Mini-Basketball League. Made possible with support from Nike, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the New Mexico Department of Health, these leagues gave players new opportunities to learn, play and thrive.

Between the two leagues, dozens of 4- and 5-year-olds took to the court and field with the steady support of ZYEP staff, 16 community coaches ranging in age from 17 to 63, and enthusiastic families. The Mini-Basketball League ran July 8-31 with Tuesday practices and Thursday games at the Twin Buttes Cyber Academy gymnasium, while the T-Ball League ran July 9-Aug. 1 with Wednesday practices and Friday games at Ho’n A:wan Park.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

According to Tyler Sice, ZYEP’s physical activity coordinator, the brand-new Mini-Basketball League was greeted with smiles, laughter and cheers.

“On the first game day, we had a 20-minute practice session followed by 25 minutes of game play,” he said. “We occasionally needed to help the youth with boundaries and playing good defense, but a lot of them scored as families cheered them on. After that, teams played four seven-minute quarters on game days.”

Esther Siutza, ZYEP’s physical activity leader, said it was rewarding to see one of the youth project’s dreams come to life.

“It was great to see the little 4- and 5-year-olds enjoying something new,” she said. “The coaches adjusted easily to our addition of mini-basketball. Together, we made it fun!”

Cheyenne Leekity said her child, Aubrey Calavaza, enjoyed mini-basketball because it was indoors and took place in the evenings. She said she also appreciated the coaches.

“Aubrey’s coaches were very uplifting when it came to motivating her,” Leekity explained. “They did a good job with all the kids, and seeing them enjoy mini-basketball was top tier.”

Scott Schwendner said his child, Nakoa, was excited every day to go to practice because he enjoyed being around his friends. Nakoa participated in both leagues this summer.

“Nakoa got out of his shy shell once he got used to his teammates, and he made a lot of friends,” Schwendner said. “The coaches in both leagues help our little ones grow confidence in themselves, and that’s awesome.

“One day at practice, Nakoa was telling his coaches and teammates that it was my birthday,” Schwendner continued. “They sang Happy Birthday to me, and that was something special.”

When asked about his summer, Nakoa said, “I miss my friends and coaches and hitting the baseball and shooting the basketball!”

Rivi Eustace’s child, Akai Taylor, also played in both leagues this summer.

“We got up early in the morning, and Akai was always ready to go to his T-ball practices or games,” she said. “He enjoyed mini-basketball because it was evening time—and indoors. I don’t think we ever missed a practice or a game. He would remind us!

“He enjoyed playing both sports because he had different peers on each team, and he did not feel left out,” she continued. “Mini-basketball was new to him, and he picked up some new skills and enjoyed learning a new sport.”

Coaches shared that they were inspired by the children’s enthusiasm and growth. One noted, “The growth they made within just two days of practice was amazing,” while another said, “It made me happy to see the kids all smiling and interacting with each other.” A third added, “The community came together to cheer on the youth and brought the positive energy that the kids needed. Cheers and laughter filled the room—along with love.”

These summer leagues are part of ZYEP’s broader Youth Sport initiative, which engages more than 500 children annually through sports leagues in soccer, flag football, basketball, mini-basketball and T-ball. Beyond sports, these programs provide mentorship and camaraderie infused with Zuni’s powerful community spirit.