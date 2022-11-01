WATCH: NCAI's Larry Wright Discuss the Native Vote

Details By Neely Bardwell November 01, 2022

Last week on Native News Online’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Kristen Lilya was joined by Larry Wright Jr. to discuss the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. Wright discussed the importance of the Native vote.

Wright, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, is the new Executive Director at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). Previously, he served as tribal chairman for eleven years, and has also served as the acting executive director at NCAI.

This Native Bidaské is one of four episodes dedicated to election coverage and those working to make change in Indian Country this election. As midterms approach on November 8, 2022, it is important to discuss the issues important to Native voters.

“Every vote that we can get from Indian Country truly makes a difference, whether it's at the tribal level elections, state elections, and especially our federal elections. We know that tribal nations have a unique government to government relationship with the federal government and those that are elected to congress and to the white house can impact what happens in Indian Country and we need our people to know who the candidates are regardless of party and what those candidates stand for and what issues they will support,” explains Wright in the Native Bidaské interview.

