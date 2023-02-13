WATCH: Native Bidaské with North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame Founders

Details By Native News Online Staff February 13, 2023

On last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Native News Online Publisher and Editor Levi Rickert welcomed The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame (NAIAHF) founders Dan (Oneida) and Susan Ninham(Red Lake Ojibwe).



NAIAHF celebrates the Indigenous sports cultures of North America by recognizing outstanding leadership and achievement in individual and team athletics.

The 2023 class of NAIAHF inductees includes more than 75 athletes, coaches and teams honored for their athletic achievements and contributions to their respective sports — including Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills, football legend Jim Thorpe, and Paralympian Cheri Madsen.

The Ninhams founded NAIAHF last year after decades of working with indigenous athletes.

During the interview, Rickert talked to the pair about how and why the hall of fame, why it's essential to honor indigenous athletes and much more.

"They are inspirational," Don said. "We encourage them to empower others. They have to be known and recognized, and this is the medium we are doing it through... a number o these athletes will go to schools and communities and will share the message, 'I came from where you are right now, and I persevered... and you can do it to.'"

Watch the episode on our YouTube channel, or view the embedded video below.

