Thursday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 121 New Cases – Patients to Report to Isolation Sites
Published June 25, 2020
3,859 recoveries, 121 new cases, one new death related to COVID-19 reported as health care officials push for COVID-19 patients to report to isolation sites
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation officials are now recommending individuals who test positive for COVID-19 spend two weeks in isolation, if they cannot stay in a separate room at home. In many cases, on the nation’s largest reservation, homes house multiple generations, which makes it difficult to keep the others from becoming contaminated with COVID-19.
Following a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 of 121 new cases on the Navajo Nation reported on Thursday, officials say health care providers may refer patients to an isolation site for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus. Most patients who test positive will have mild illness and should be able to recover at home, but if they are not able to stay in a separate room at home or do not have safe and stable housing, they may be eligible for care at an isolation site.
In addition to the 121 new COVID-19 cases, there was on additional COVID-19 death reported on Thursday, which bring the death toll from the virus to 348.
Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,859 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending. 52,458 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,278.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,866
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 648
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 445
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,238
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,047
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,171
- Tuba City Service Unit: 597
- Winslow Service Unit: 258
* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
“Today, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases of over 100, which is alarming. However, the increase of COVID-19 blitz testing within the Nation is a factor. Traveling, not wearing a face mask, not cleaning and disinfecting, and not practicing social distancing increases your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID-19. Staying home or staying at an isolation site is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick. We cannot let our guard down against this modern day monster we call the coronavirus,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Isolation sites are designed for short term isolation, and patients are expected to leave once they test negative or have completed the recommended duration of self-isolation. If patients choose to leave for personal reasons before recovery, they must acknowledge that they may be contagious and may infect other people.
If you or someone you know needs help dealing with stress or the emotional effects of COVID-19, call the Navajo Regional Behavioral Health Center at (505) 368-1438 or (505) 368-1467, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday (MDT).
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
