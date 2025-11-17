NABS Postpones New Mexico Oral History Project Visit to January

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition has postponed its Oral History Project site visit to New Mexico due to the recent federal government shutdown and a Federal Aviation Administration emergency order that caused widespread flight cancellations and delays.

The visit, originally scheduled for Nov. 17–21, 2025, has been rescheduled for Jan. 26–30, 2026, the organization said.

“While we had been looking forward to connecting with our New Mexico relatives, the current circumstances have made it necessary to adjust our plans,” NABS said in its announcement. “Safety and care is of utmost concern for our survivors and team, and we want to ensure that all involved are taken care of.”

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. Interviews are available by appointment for survivors who attended a federally supported Indian boarding school in the United States by 1970. Limited slots are available, and early scheduling is encouraged.

For registration, visit the online form or call 651-650-4445. Additional updates will be posted on NABS’ website and social media channels.

The Oral History Project will conclude its 2025 travels in Arizona. More information is available at the NABS website or by contacting [email protected].