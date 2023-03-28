Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Conduct a Hearing on Tribal Energy Development

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will conduct on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. an oversight hearing titled, “The Future of Tribal Energy Development: Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
The Committee will hear directly from the Departments of Energy and the Interior on recent federal investments to support Native energy development.
Prior to the oversight hearing, the Committee will hold a business meeting to consider –
- S. 306, A bill to approve the settlement of the water right claims of the Tule River Tribe, and for other purposes;
- S. 460, A bill to amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to establish an urban Indian organization confer policy for the Department of Health and Human Services;
- S. 595, A bill to approve the settlement of water rights claims of the Pueblos of Acoma and Laguna in the Rio San Jose Stream System and the Pueblos of Jemez and Zia in the Rio Jemez Stream System in the State of New Mexico, and for other purposes; and
- S. 950, A bill to amend the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009 to make a technical correction to the water rights settlement for the Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation, and for other purposes.
Event Details:
WHAT:
Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing
WITNESSES:
- Dr. Kathleen Hogan, Principal Deputy Under Secretary and Acting Under Secretary for Infrastructure, U.S. Department of Energy, Washington, D.C.
- The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.
WHEN:
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET
LIVESTREAM:
Live video of the event will be available here.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (March 26, 2023): D.C. Briefs
State-Funded Charter School Says Native 1st-Grader's Traditional Hair Violates Dress Code
Rep. Peltola, Sen. Mullin Introduce Legislation to Protect 2nd Amendment Rights of Native Americans
Navajo Nation Mourns Loss of Former President Ben Shelly
12 years of Native News
This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.