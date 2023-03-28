Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Conduct a Hearing on Tribal Energy Development

Details By Native News Online Staff March 28, 2023

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will conduct on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. an oversight hearing titled, “The Future of Tribal Energy Development: Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

The Committee will hear directly from the Departments of Energy and the Interior on recent federal investments to support Native energy development.

Prior to the oversight hearing, the Committee will hold a business meeting to consider –

Event Details:

WHAT:

Schatz and Murkowski to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing

WITNESSES:

Dr. Kathleen Hogan, Principal Deputy Under Secretary and Acting Under Secretary for Infrastructure, U.S. Department of Energy, Washington, D.C.

The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, Washington, D.C.

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

