Saturday Update: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 321 on Navajo Nation with 13 Deaths
Breaking News
Published April 4, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise on the Navajo Nation, with 321 positive tested cases for COVID-19 with 13 confirmed deaths.
The Navajo Nation reported an additional person has died from COVID-19 with 51 new cases since last reported on Friday evening.
Of all Indian reservations in the country, the Navajo Nation, the largest with approximately 27,000 square miles, has been hit the hardest.
The 321 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo County, AZ: 137
Apache County, AZ: 31
Coconino County, AZ: 90
McKinley County, NM: 17
San Juan County, NM: 30
Cibola County, NM: 7
San Juan County, UT: 7
Socorro County, NM: 2
With the increase in diagnosed cases and deaths from COVID-19, Navajo Nation leadership are stressing containing the spread of the deadly virus.
“This is a matter of life and death, especially for those who have underlying health issues. Before you consider going out for any reason, think of the well-being of your elders and your children. Be mindful that the numbers we are seeing are two to three days old due to the delay in test results for COVID-19. We are demanding that rapid testing be offered immediately and that testing laboratories be established in our communities,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
On Saturday, the Navajo Police Department began issuing citations and fines for individuals who violate the Navajo Nation’s “Stay at Home Order” and nightly curfew that requires all residents to be home between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
President Nez and Vice President Lizer will hold another online town hall COVID-19 update on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (MDT) via Facebook. Radio forums are also scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. on KTNN 660AM and 101.5FM.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.