Saturday Update: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 321 on Navajo Nation with 13 Deaths

Breaking News

Published April 4, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise on the Navajo Nation, with 321 positive tested cases for COVID-19 with 13 confirmed deaths.

The Navajo Nation reported an additional person has died from COVID-19 with 51 new cases since last reported on Friday evening.

Of all Indian reservations in the country, the Navajo Nation, the largest with approximately 27,000 square miles, has been hit the hardest.

The 321 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, AZ: 137

Apache County, AZ: 31

Coconino County, AZ: 90

McKinley County, NM: 17

San Juan County, NM: 30

Cibola County, NM: 7

San Juan County, UT: 7

Socorro County, NM: 2

With the increase in diagnosed cases and deaths from COVID-19, Navajo Nation leadership are stressing containing the spread of the deadly virus.

“This is a matter of life and death, especially for those who have underlying health issues. Before you consider going out for any reason, think of the well-being of your elders and your children. Be mindful that the numbers we are seeing are two to three days old due to the delay in test results for COVID-19. We are demanding that rapid testing be offered immediately and that testing laboratories be established in our communities,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Saturday, the Navajo Police Department began issuing citations and fines for individuals who violate the Navajo Nation’s “Stay at Home Order” and nightly curfew that requires all residents to be home between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.