Rep. Sharice Davids Highlights Indian Country Infrastructure Needs During Committee Hearing
Published Feb. 12, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. — During the first Congressional hearing on tribal infrastructure since 2002, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS-03) on Thursday highlighted the infrastructure needs of Indian Country during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing titled “Assessing the Transportation Needs of Tribes, Federal Land Management Agencies, and U.S. Territories.”
“For far too long, the voices of Native Americans have been woefully underrepresented in Congress. Issues affecting tribal communities have routinely been minimized and ignored. It’s my hope that our committee can serve as a proving ground for the greater inclusion of tribal voices in federal policy this congress and that tribes can be regularly consulted on national infrastructure issues. Today’s hearing is just the beginning of that effort,” said Davids.
Davids urged the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to keep the priorities of tribal communities in mind while developing its legislative agenda in a letter sent to committee leadership last year.
To view Davids’ remarks during the hearing, watch here at 2:19:51. To view the full text of Davids’ letter, click here.