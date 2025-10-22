Next on Native Bidaské: The Power of a Dream with Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
More than sixty years after his stunning Olympic victory in Tokyo, Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota) continues to run toward something greater than medals or records. He’s striving for unity, healing, and hope.
When Native News Online shared a video of Mills earlier this month, it quickly surpassed 650K views, a reminder that his story still stirs hearts across generations. In the next episode of Native Bidaské, Mills joined hosts Levi Rickert and Chance Rush to reflect on his journey from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to the Olympic podium, and how that triumph became a lifelong mission to uplift Native youth.
In this episode, Billy Mills shares his incredible life story, discussing his historic 10,000-meter race in Tokyo, his personal struggles with healing a broken soul, and his ongoing commitment to supporting Native youth through his Running Strong organization. Mills reflects on his 64-year marriage to Pat, his admiration for Jim Thorpe, and the importance of unity, diversity, and empowering Indigenous voices.
Date: Friday, October 24th, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT
Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher