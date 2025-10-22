Next on Native Bidaské: The Power of a Dream with Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills

Details By Native StoryLab October 22, 2025

More than sixty years after his stunning Olympic victory in Tokyo, Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota) continues to run toward something greater than medals or records. He’s striving for unity, healing, and hope.

When Native News Online shared a video of Mills earlier this month, it quickly surpassed 650K views, a reminder that his story still stirs hearts across generations. In the next episode of Native Bidaské, Mills joined hosts Levi Rickert and Chance Rush to reflect on his journey from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to the Olympic podium, and how that triumph became a lifelong mission to uplift Native youth.

In this episode, Billy Mills shares his incredible life story, discussing his historic 10,000-meter race in Tokyo, his personal struggles with healing a broken soul, and his ongoing commitment to supporting Native youth through his Running Strong organization. Mills reflects on his 64-year marriage to Pat, his admiration for Jim Thorpe, and the importance of unity, diversity, and empowering Indigenous voices.

👉 Join us for this must-see conversation on Native Bidaské

Date: Friday, October 24th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website