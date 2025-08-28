Next on Native Bidaské: From Tribal Leadership to National Stage

Details By Native StoryLab August 28, 2025

This week’s Native Bidaské goes beyond politics to explore why former Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez believes his grassroots campaign could shake up Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

In a candid conversation with host Levi Rickert, Nez will lay out his strategy for challenging incumbent Eli Crane. With more than $550,000 raised through grassroots support, he says his campaign reflects the priorities of everyday people.

The episode will highlight Nez’s deep experience: decades of public service, bipartisan relationships, and a lifelong connection to the district. He stresses that his campaign is about more than party lines. “At the end of the day, wherever you are, we all want the same things: safe water, good healthcare, and opportunity for our kids.” Nez says.

Tune in to hear more on Native Bidaské.

Date: Friday, August 29th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website