Next on Native Bidaské: From Trauma to Justice - Fighting for Her Son and Protecting Children Everywhere

Details By Native StoryLab September 25, 2025

When Lydia Lerma’s young son was sexually molested, she refused to let silence or jurisdictional borders stand in the way of justice. Her relentless pursuit of accountability led her all the way to Mexico, and her story is now being heard worldwide through The Hunter, a BBC-produced podcast that climbed to Number 3 on Apple’s charts this summer.

On this week’s Native Bidaské, host Levi Rickert speaks with Lerma, a Lipan Apache mother and activist, about her journey from personal tragedy to global spotlight. Lerma opens up about the trauma her family endured, the obstacles she faced navigating international justice systems, and the powerful lessons she wants other parents and communities to hear.

Her conversation with Rickert also explores solutions: from demanding greater transparency, such as releasing sealed files in high-profile cases, to calling for urgent legal reforms that strengthen protections for children.

Lerma’s story is a sobering reminder of the lengths families often must go to seek justice. It’s also a call to action, urging us to confront uncomfortable truths, advocate for change, and ensure no child’s safety is sacrificed to silence or power.

👉 Watch the full conversation with Lydia Lerma on Native Bidaské.

Date: Friday, September 26th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website