NCAI Statement on the Termination of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project

WASHINGTON — The National Congress of Americans (NCAI) on Friday weighed in on TC Energy's decision to terminate the Keystone XL pipeline project that has faced opposition from many tribes across Indian County for over a decade.
Here is NCAI's statement:
The National Congress of American Indians joined Indian Country this week in celebrating the termination of the Keystone XL Pipeline project. TC Energy, the Canadian company behind the project, confirmed news of the pipeline’s closure on June 9, 2021, about five months after the Biden Administration revoked the Keystone XL Pipeline permit in January.
