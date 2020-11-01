Currents

Navajo Nation Saturday Covid-19 Update: 59 New Cases - Death Tolls Climbs to 581

Details By Native News Online Staff November 01, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 59 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 581 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 7,542 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 125,477 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 11,753.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,620

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,195

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,225

Gallup Service Unit: 1,791

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,401

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,799

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,122

Winslow Service Unit: 591

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend lockdown is in effect until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 592 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,901 new cases, and Utah reported 1,724.

“Public health officials indicate that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day are usually individuals who contract the virus a week or two prior. Due to the incubation period for the virus, it can take 14 days to start showing symptoms, and some people never show symptoms but still carry the virus and can give it to others. Please stay home this weekend, wear a mask around others, wash your hands often, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds. Please continue to pray for yourselves, your loved ones, and all of our people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Public health officials strongly advise against in-person gatherings and activities, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, in-person costume contests, large dinner parties with non-household members, haunted houses, and fall carnivals. Currently public health emergency orders prohibit in-person gatherings of five or more.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604289603369000&usg=AFQjCNG5aBdQl0qLgCzNA4dp7wjemv2yPg">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff