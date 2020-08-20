Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Details By Native News Online Staff August 20, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths is 484 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 6,989 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 90,064 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,500.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,291

Crownpoint Service Unit: 795

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 742

Gallup Service Unit: 1,524

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,294

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,481

Tuba City Service Unit: 920

Winslow Service Unit: 449

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Health experts continue to advise that staying home is the best preventative measure to stop the coronavirus spread. When out in public places, wear a face mask, and stay six feet away from others to minimize exposure.

"The number of cases has been decreasing on the Navajo Nation for several weeks, and we commend all Navajo residents for staying alert, prepared, and safe. This invisible monster, called the coronavirus, has entered our homelands for several months, but we can fight it off our lands by practicing all preventative measures. We have to avoid another spike of cases because many of our first responders and healthcare providers have been working around the clock to keep us safe. We thank them for the hard work they do to ensure our safety and well-being," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer urge Navajo citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining a six feet distance from others, wearing a face mask, covering your cough and sneeze, cleaning and disinfecting commonly-used surfaces, staying home and isolating if you are sick, and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.

