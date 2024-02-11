Native News Weekly (February 11, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff February 11, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum to Focus on Indigenous Knowledge

For the first time ever, USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum is hosting a dedicated session on Indigenous Knowledge. This panel highlights collaborations between USDA, researchers, and tribal governments to incorporate Indigenous Knowledge (IK) to solve challenges facing American farmers. USDA Office of Tribal Relations Director Heather Dawn Thompson will moderate the panel. Virtual registration is free and open to the public.



WHAT: Tackling Agriculture and Environmental Challenges with Indigenous Knowledge

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 16, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Hearing

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, led a legislative hearing on –

Assistant Secretary for Legislation Melanie Anne Egorin from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Deputy Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs Kathryn Isom-Clause from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe President Manuel Heart, Miami Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Douglas Lankford, Lower Sioux Indian Community President Robert Larsen, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan, and Executive Director Angie Wilson from the Reno Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health Center testified at the hearing.

The full video of the legislative hearing is available here.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter