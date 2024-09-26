Native News Online to Host a Native Vote, Native Voice Vice Presidential Debate Commentary on October 1

Details By Native News Online Staff September 26, 2024

Native Vote 20204. Join the Native News Online political editorial team as it hosts the “Native Vote, Native Voice; Vice Presidential Debate Commentary” immediately following the vice presidential debate between Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic Party 2024 vice presidential nominee, and Ohio Senator JD Vance, the Republican Party 2024 vice presidential nominee.

The debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City and is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EDT, October 1. It will be moderated by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.

After the debate, Native News Online will go live at approximately 10:30 EST to provide a non-partisan analysis of the debate; bringing the Native perspective to American politics. The special program will last 90 minutes.

Providing commentary will be Native News Online’s political editorial team: Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), Neely Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), and Marlon WhiteEagle (Ho-Chunk Nation).

This all-Native American panel will:

Voice their opinions how who won/lost the debate;

Discuss what they liked/disliked about both candidates answers; and

Discuss policies covered during the debate that pertain directly or indirectly to the lives of Native Americans.

Tune in to Native Vote, Native Voice; Vice Presidential Debate Commentary on Tuesday, Oct. 1 after CBS’s debate coverage on Native News Online's Facebook, or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

