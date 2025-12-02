Native News Online’s Year-End Live Stream - Recap of 2025: A Night That Brings Indian Country Together

Details By Native StoryLab December 02, 2025

When a full year of stories, victories, challenges, and community voices come together in one place, something powerful happens. Native News Online is preparing to bring that energy to screens across Indian Country during its 2025 Year-End Live Stream, airing Thursday, Dec. 11, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET.

This special 90-minute livestream is more than a recap of the year; it’s a celebration of the impact Native-led journalism can have when communities rally behind it. Hosted by editor Levi Rickert and Chance Rush, featuring members of the Native News Online team, the event is designed to highlight why independent Native media matters now more than ever.

So what can viewers expect from this year’s broadcast? A program that reflects the breadth and heart of Native News Online’s coverage and the importance of native journalism. From sovereignty and federal policy to health, culture, food, and the arts, each segment is built to take viewers deeper into the stories that shaped 2025.

That includes special guests. Prominent Native Americans, especially those in arts and entertainment, are being invited to join the livestream and speak to the importance of supporting Native media. Their voices add a meaningful layer to the evening, underscoring what Native journalism makes possible when it’s resourced and trusted.

But the stream isn’t only about reflection — it’s about sustaining the future.

During the broadcast, viewers will learn how these funds keep Native News Online’s reporting free, accessible, and rooted in community needs.

Why does this matter? Because Native communities deserve journalism that is accurate, culturally grounded, and unafraid to explain the “why” behind the headline. Native News Online’s work, from on-the-ground reporting to long-form investigations and cultural storytelling, relies on the support of readers who believe in strengthening Indigenous voices in media.

And the broadcast itself will reflect that mission.

Segments will spotlight major reporting initiatives, including Cultivating Culture, a project uplifting Indigenous foodways and language revitalization. Health coverage, one of Native News Online’s most-read focus areas, will also receive dedicated attention.

As we approach December 11, Native News Online invites all readers to tune in, share the event with friends and family, and help strengthen the future of Native journalism. Because when Native people tell Native stories, our communities are better informed, and our voices become stronger.

📅 Year-End Livestream

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

8:00–9:30 p.m. ET

Streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and Nativenewsonline.net